Why Richie Koh isn’t holding his breath to win Best Actor at Star Awards and 8 things you didn’t know about him

My real name is Zong Yong. I haven't shared this with anyone. Before I enlisted in National Service, I was on a variety show hosted by Quan Yi Fong. She asked me what my name was. I said, “Xu Zong Yong”. She said, “If you’re thinking of going into showbiz, I think you should adopt a new name. Firstly, your name is very similar to Dasmond Koh’s (Xu Zhen Rong) and not many people can remember that name well.” She suggested Rui Qi (a transliteration of “Richie”). So, I adopted that as a stage name.

When I returned to acting after NS, no one knew my real name. All my friends started calling me Rui Qi instead of Zong Yong – even my own family! But I didn’t change my name officially, because the “Zong” character follows our family’s genealogy book.

“Richie” is the English name given to me by parents and it’s in my birth certificate. My younger sister is Gloria, which suggests she’ll be very glorious in her life, and my older brother is Victor. And then my name is so shallow – money! But I think it was because the Richie Rich cartoons were popular around the time I was born.

2. Just call him the snail whisperer (in Your World In Mine, his character Tian Cai finds a snail, names him Ah Niu and takes him home as a pet, to his mother’s chagrin)