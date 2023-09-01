What happens if your cat or dog outlives you? Here's what estate planning for pets looks like

These days, cats get their own bedroom and rabbits are clocking more spa hours than their owners. Dogs go to daycare while their “pawrents” grind away. As pets slowly but surely dethroned children in a family unit, so has the estate planning landscape evolved.

“Many of our own financial consultants are pet lovers,” said Dylan Ng, a senior Group Financial Services Director of Infinity Financial Advisory.

“Our director sends his black Shiba Inu to doggy school every Monday to socialise and make friends with other dogs.”

Infinity recently kicked off their Paws & Provisions campaign to raise awareness about estate planning for pets. What exactly does that entail? Ng gave CNA Lifestyle the lowdown.

INCLUDING PETS IN YOUR WILL

Like providing for a vulnerable beneficiary, such as a child with special needs, estate planning for pets ensures they’re looked after as we intended if we leave this world before they do.