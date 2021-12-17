Celebrities and their pets: The stories behind 4 famous paw parents and their fur babies

An actress with a heart of gold, He Ying Ying always wanted to adopt cats so that she could shower them with love.

“Whenever I see stray cats outside, especially when it is raining, I will feel really bad that they do not have a proper shelter at home,” said the 26-year-old actress, who scored her first lead role this year in the Mediacorp drama Soul Old Yet So Young alongside Romeo Tan.

But it was only about one and a half years ago that her mother finally gave her the green light to adopt a feline bundle of joy. “She was worried I would not be able to handle cats as I was still young, but now that I am older, I can take on more responsibility,” said He, who also has a family pomeranian dog, Cooper, aged four.

At that time, the actor Chen Xi (formerly known as Chen Yixi), introduced her to a friend who had to rehome a six-month-old cat, which was how her first tabby cat, Manja, came into her life.

“When I first adopted her, it was quite a challenge because Manja was really shy, so it took a lot of effort to get her to open up and trust us. But I don’t regret anything, she is a very good cat,” she said.

Early this year, she began to consider adopting one more cat to keep Manja company – only to be recommended to a fosterer who had a pair of male kittens who were siblings. With that, grey tabbies Hiro and Tintin came into her life.

“Manja is a ‘classic cat’ in that she is more reserved and protective of her own space. So I took time to slowly introduce them to each other,” said He.

In comparison, the younger kittens behave a little more like dogs, she observed. “They are okay with being cuddled and having belly rubs. And now, all three of them do play fight with each other and also try to chase after each other, which is quite cute to watch,” she said.

It has also been very rewarding for her to care for her three cats and to watch them grow strong and healthy. “When Hiro and Tintin got here, they were really small and quite skinny but now they are quite big and ‘fat’ while Manja is more plump than before. So watching them grow up during this pandemic has really been a huge source of joy,” she said.