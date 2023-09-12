Tired of long hair? 7 trending short styles that work for different face shapes, plus how to style them
Three hair experts share their take on the trending cuts of the year and how to make them work for you.
With temperatures rising globally, it sure looks like short hairstyles are getting renewed interest this year. After all, the allure of a short hair 'do is its often fuss-free nature requiring less time and effort to style and maintain, as well as lending a fresh and youthful appearance, says J Lim, director at Chez Vous: Private Space.
According to Cejay Siew of Hairstuff, shorter hair 'dos are also great for maximising your face structure, and can bring out a confident attitude and personality.
Trying something new is always fun, mixed with a little bit of nerves. But even if the short cut is not something you would want to keep long-term, just remember, hair grows so you won't have to live with it for too long.
So if you’re thinking about going from long to short, here are seven trending short hairstyles to try.
7 TRENDING SHORT HAIRSTYLES TO TRY
1. Bixie
A combination of a bob and pixie, the style is textured, layered and messy. Think of it as a short, shaggy cut, shared Siew.
"By combining these two styles, you achieve the voluminous effect of a short pixie cut while retaining the length and adaptability of a bob,” explained Ted Kim, managing director of Suchehwa by Ted.
Plus, it’s easily customisable to most face shapes and is a relatively low maintenance style, added J Lim of at Chez Vous: Private Space.
How to style it: Add texture with wax after blow-drying the hair, advised Siew. Or simply apply a little styling cream or serum to hold the hair in place and add shine.
2. WOLF
“The wolf cut is characterised by its absence of a precise and fixed shape. It combines choppy and short layers that originate around the crown of the head and flow from the front to the rear,” explained Kim.
The style, which is suitable for most face shapes, is also accompanied by layering near the face and progressively increasing thickness towards the back, with an extended foundational layer.
How to style it: For a more tousled look, spritz a sea salt spray on the hair before blow-drying for more definition and a matte finish. Alternatively, apply a little styling cream and use your fingers to accentuate the layers, advised Lim.
3. HUSH
A soft, layered haircut paired with face-framing layers. “Thanks to the layers, it can help contour the face, making it look smaller and well-balanced,” said Lim, and is ideal for softening a strong square jawline.
How to style it: Best thing about this cut is that you won’t have to style it too much. To accentuate the layers, apply a texturising styling product to enhance the details.
4. CURVE (ALSO KNOWN AS C-SHAPED LOB)
This one’s perfect if you’re not quite committed to going short as the length usually ends at the shoulders.
This style is all about layers, with the shortest layers framing the face and gradually becoming longer towards the back, creating a gentle curve that resembles the letter ‘C’. Best bit? It’s ideal for all face shapes.
It’s ‘The Rachel 2.0’, reminiscent of Jennifer Aniston’s style on Friends with its forward layers, said Lim.
How to style it: Using a heated styling tool, curl the hair inwards, towards the face on each side. For the hair ends, curl the hair slightly inwards to achieve that C-curl. Don’t forget to use a heat protectant product prior to blow-drying to protect your locks from the heat.
5. SHAGGY BOB
One of the best options for round face shapes, the shaggy bob is a modern taken on the traditional bob. Best suited for short to medium hair lengths, it features choppy layers to add movement and dimension to the style, said Lim.
Added Kim: “It’s known for its textured and layered appearance, giving the hair a deliberately messy yet stylish look.”
And while it can be confused with a wolf cut, the key difference lies in this having more volume around the face.
How to style it: Place a small amount of hair wax or paste into the palm of your hand, then shape your hair in the desired direction and style you want. For longer fringe, use a hairspray to keep strands from separating.
6. CHOPPED, SHORT, MICRO OR BLUNT BOB
This year, the traditional bob is getting shorter and more blunt, shared Kim. At the same time, the style is also coupled with minimal layers at the front to add texture and movement, added Lim.
How to style it: A good hairdryer is essential for a smooth finish. Using a round hairbrush, guide the hair while blow-drying in a downward motion to smooth it out and minimise frizz. To finish, add a drop or two of hair serum or oil for a glossy shine.
7. PIXIE
A timeless classic that’s still a favourite, it’s characterised by its short length and close-cropped sides and back. According to Kim, this style is a “versatile option that can vary in length and texture”, and can be creatively styled to suit your face and personality.
How to style it: Use a small amount of hair wax or paste to shape your hair in the direction you desire.
1. Your face shape matters
While your hairstylist will be able to find a short hairstyle for you, there might be some limitations, especially when it comes to your face shape. According to Lim, shorter haircuts are usually incompatible with excessively long or round face shapes. So discuss with your stylist on the best style for you.
Though Siew added that you shouldn’t be too concerned as it’s the confidence in carrying off the hairstyle that will make it rock.
2. Do your homework
Find inspiration for your new look through social media platforms and magazines. “Having visual references will help you communicate your preferences to your stylist,” shared Ted Kim, managing director of Suchehwa by Ted.
However, Lim advised against bringing in visuals that have the hairstyles heavily styled as you might not know if it is a cut you want, sans styling.
3. Be realistic
It’s important to realise that the styles you see on your favourite celebs might not look the same on you.
“Your hair texture and thickness will play a role in how your new cut will behave,” explained Lim.
So if your hair has natural waves, achieving a sleek bob might need more work at home via means of blow-drying after every wash. Or with naturally straight and flat tresses, styling products will be necessary to achieve that textured finish on your bixie cut.
4. Take it slow
If you’ve always had long hair and are still feeling hesitant about going short, Kim recommended starting with a medium-length haircut before taking the plunge to go short. “This will give you a chance to get accustomed to shorter hair gradually.”
5. Increased salon visits
Unlike long hair where you might only need to visit the salon once every few months, you’ll be seeing your hairstylist a lot more often to maintain your new shorter 'do.
“Short haircuts often require more frequent trips to the salon to maintain its shape. So be prepared for regular trims to keep your hairstyle looking sharp,” said Kim.