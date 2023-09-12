Tired of long hair? 7 trending short styles that work for different face shapes, plus how to style them

With temperatures rising globally, it sure looks like short hairstyles are getting renewed interest this year. After all, the allure of a short hair 'do is its often fuss-free nature requiring less time and effort to style and maintain, as well as lending a fresh and youthful appearance, says J Lim, director at Chez Vous: Private Space.

According to Cejay Siew of Hairstuff, shorter hair 'dos are also great for maximising your face structure, and can bring out a confident attitude and personality.

Trying something new is always fun, mixed with a little bit of nerves. But even if the short cut is not something you would want to keep long-term, just remember, hair grows so you won't have to live with it for too long.

So if you’re thinking about going from long to short, here are seven trending short hairstyles to try.