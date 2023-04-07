From Muji to Loewe: 13 chic tote bags that look great whether you’re shopping at Orchard Road or the supermarket

In a few months, supermarkets across Singapore will start charging for plastic bags. For those of you who have yet to adopt the habit of bringing your own bags, perhaps it’s high time you should, before Jul 3.

And there's nothing stopping you from doing it in style. Remember when actress Joanne Peh famously went grocery shopping at NTUC with her Dior Book tote a couple of years ago?

Of course, you don't have to have a S$5,000 monogram carryall to be a #gogreen crusader. But if dig the idea of atypical bags for your grocery, which can also be used when you're out and about shopping at the malls, scroll on for a stellar crop.

1. MUJI JUTE MY BAG A3, S$3.50