From Muji to Loewe: 13 chic tote bags that look great whether you’re shopping at Orchard Road or the supermarket
From Beyond The Vines, Marc Jacobs, Longchamp, Coach, Loewe to Chloe, we’ve got you covered.
In a few months, supermarkets across Singapore will start charging for plastic bags. For those of you who have yet to adopt the habit of bringing your own bags, perhaps it’s high time you should, before Jul 3.
And there's nothing stopping you from doing it in style. Remember when actress Joanne Peh famously went grocery shopping at NTUC with her Dior Book tote a couple of years ago?
Of course, you don't have to have a S$5,000 monogram carryall to be a #gogreen crusader. But if dig the idea of atypical bags for your grocery, which can also be used when you're out and about shopping at the malls, scroll on for a stellar crop.
1. MUJI JUTE MY BAG A3, S$3.50
Forget brown paper bags – unless you’re in the market for mushrooms, this jute bag is so much more durable. The only downside is that jute can leave traces on dark clothing.
Ikea’s instantly recognisable Frakta bags went for a jaunty Marimekko makeover. Featuring larger than life rhubarb leaves that make grocery shopping a felicitous experience. But if you’re not a green lover? The Marimekko collab also features other jovial offerings.
3. VEGIEBAG CARRY & KEEP FLAP BAG, S$49, FROM THE EDITOR’S MARKET
Designed to keep your produce fresh, its sturdy material and self-supporting shape ensures that contents stay upright from the market to your kitchen counter. The multiple interior and external pockets make for easy breezy organisation.
https://www.theeditorsmarket.com/
4. THE PAPER BUNNY PUFFER SHOPPER, S$56
Soft as a cloud, this shopper bag is great for light pickups like when you need a top up on baguettes, cheeses and charcuterie for when the girls come round.
5. BEYOND THE VINES CANVAS CARRYALL 03, S$129
What’s great about this cotton canvas (don’t let its denim-like appearance fool you) tote is its structure. It’ll come in especially handy when you load up on glass bottles and refillable packs – the bag comes with a double layer base for added durability.
6. LACOSTE ANNA REVERSIBLE BICOLOR TOTE, US$128/S$178 (ONLINE EXCLUSIVE)
Red or black? You don’t have to choose because this is a reversible bag. It also comes in other colourways such as black and khaki, brown and khaki, pink and red, as well as, black and lilac.
7. LONGCHAMP LE PLIAGE FILET MESH BAG L, S$335
Gotta love this sunset colour combination! And this space-saving tote takes up almost zero space in your purse. Just whip it out at the supermarket with you need to load up on fresh fruits or vegetables.
https://www.longchamp.com/sg/en
8. MARC JACOBS THE COLORBLOCK MESH TOTE, S$530
This mesh version is infinitely lighter than its leather counterpart and it comes with a neoprene zip pouch that lets you tuck away your tubs of wasabi and packets of readymade sauces. The top zip closure is a bonus for keeping everything safely stowed away.
9. TORY BURCH ELLA PRINTED TOTE, S$565
This seasonal offering of the brand’s signature Elle tote is made from recycled polyester and faux leather. Sturdy yet light as a feather, the tote won’t weigh down on your shoulder.
10. CHYLAK SHELL BAG, 475 EURO (S$678)
She sells seashells by the seashore. So what’s stopping you from taking a shell bag grocery shopping?
11. LOEWE BASKET BAG IN PALM LEAF AND CALF LEATHER, S$850
Shopping for fresh produce with a basket somehow makes the experience feel so much more romantic. As if you’re on a holiday in Bali or Peru. This nifty offering has a rustic finish that nods at your domestic goddess identity.
12. CHLOE NET SUSTAIN LEATHER TRIMMED RAFFIA TOTE, £590 (S$960), FROM NET-A-PORTER
Not all leather is bad. This hand-braided raffia bag uses leather obtained from responsible leather manufacturing means.
https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/
13. COACH RELAY GRAPHIC TOTE, S$995
This roomy bag works across occasions from office to running errands. Pet bottles will fit nicely, plus the bag’s magnetic snap closure will keep everything away from preying eyes.