This young woman quit her hotel job to sell Hainanese kueh: 'When my grandmother passed away, it changed me'

Loi is a former hotelier who spent a decade climbing the corporate ladder to a senior managerial role at InterContinental Singapore. She did not expect to be making kueh for a living.

However, when her grandmother suddenly passed away in her sleep one day, she wanted to keep the connection with her grandmother alive and decided to follow in her footsteps as a kueh-maker. “When my grandmother passed away, it changed me,” she said.

A GRANDMOTHER STORY

Hainanese kueh was more than a family business for Loi’s family. Her grandmother single-handedly raised her five children by making and selling it.

“My grandfather passed away in 1977, when my uncles and aunties were still young. My youngest uncle was only five years old, and my mum was 12 then,” said the 30-year-old.

At that time, Loi’s grandmother Yeoh Min Lin was doing odd jobs washing dishes and doing laundry. She knew the money was not enough to raise her family on her own and appealed to Singapore’s late president Mr Ong Teng Cheong for help. He was then a Member of Parliament for Kim Keat. Moved by her plight, he helped her to find a small shop space with affordable rental in Toa Payoh.