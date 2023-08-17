Anxiety gave her a fake heart attack: Panic attacks have similar symptoms, may be caused by perimenopause

When Emma’s (not her real name) new iPhone 14 tumbled out of her hand, she instinctively stretched out a foot to cushion its fall. It smashed squarely onto the tender flesh between the joints of her big toe.

The civil servant, who’s in her 40s, had no way of knowing that this single incident would set off a chain of events that would take her to the emergency department – and lead doctors to suspect she was having a heart attack.

After the accident, she iced her toe and kept her weight off it. She thought nothing more of it, but by the third day, it had swelled up like a purple mushroom.

The polyclinic near her office had podiatry and X-ray departments and she managed to book an appointment with a podiatrist later in the day. But she later got a call from the appointments hotline saying she needed to see a doctor first, in order to get a referral to see the podiatrist.

As luck would have it, all the doctors were fully booked. By then, Emma’s toe was throbbing in pain. The officer suggested she walk in anyway and explain her situation.