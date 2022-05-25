Custody of kids, splitting the marital home, spousal maintenance: What women should know about divorce

In an ideal world, the man you marry is the one with whom you (happily) share the rest of your life and all that it entails – the highs, the lows, the kids, the milestones, the assets.

Unfortunately, life sometimes doesn’t pan out according to Plan A. And while most people don’t start off with divorce on their minds when they sign on the dotted line, some working knowledge of the process never hurts and could, in fact, help in making more informed decisions.

How much time is involved; what are the key considerations; do mothers always get custody; how are matrimonial assets divided – these are some of the questions that frequently get asked and are rife with misconceptions.

CNA Women spoke with two solicitors who specialise in matrimonial law for a better idea of what goes down.

THE FACTS FOR DIVORCE

People often think that there are many grounds for a divorce, be it infidelity, irreconcilable differences or the couple drifting apart.