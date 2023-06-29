‘There were tumours everywhere in my chest’: She battled blood cancer and built a foundation to help patients

A social media honcho and mum-of-four, Nicola Mendelsohn’s life was in full swing in 2016 when she unexpectedly discovered a pea-sized lump at her groin while showering.

She called a girlfriend, a doctor, who arranged for her to see a specialist in London, United Kingdom, where she and her family were living then. “He thought I was fine. I was leaving and literally had my coat on when he said, let’s do a scan,” recalled the 52-year-old, who is now based in New York, where she is Head of Global Business Group at Meta.

“The scan came back and there were with tumours everywhere in my chest area.”

It was Stage Four follicular lymphoma, or non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, part of the body’s immune system responsible for fighting infections and diseases. This disease typically affects people over the age of 60. Mendelsohn was only 45.

BREAKING THE NEWS TO HER KIDS

“The weekend I was being diagnosed was the worst weekend of my life. I was trying to find out what it could be because they didn’t know what it was to start with,” she said. “You think of all the worst things … if you're going to die, and what will happen to the children….”

“When we had all the facts, my husband and I sat down all the children together in our kitchen and started to tell them what had happened. I didn’t look ill so it was a big shock,” Mendelsohn told CNA Women when she visited the Meta office in Singapore late last year. Her kids were 11, 14, 18 and 20 at that time.