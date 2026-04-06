‘Physically and emotionally draining’ – why some breastfeeding mothers worry about low milk supply

Mothers are encouraged to exclusively breastfeed for the first six months of their baby’s life. Yet, for many women in Singapore, making it that far can be challenging.

First-time mother Abigail Tan remembers the early weeks after giving birth as a constant struggle to produce enough milk for her newborn, who never seemed satisfied.

“At the start, I thought I would breastfeed for six months to a year to boost my baby’s immunity. I didn’t expect it to be so physically and emotionally draining,” said the 29-year-old preschool teacher, who delivered her baby in December 2025.

Her struggles are not unique. The 2021/2022 National Breastfeeding and Child Feeding Survey found that about 46 per cent of mothers exclusively breastfed for up to three months, but the figure dropped to about 35 per cent among those with infants aged four to five months. By six months, only 3.3 per cent of babies were exclusively breastfed.

This is not for lack of trying. Nearly all mums (94 per cent) who wanted to breastfeed knew breast milk was healthier, but more than half (53 per cent) felt they didn’t produce enough.

While true physiological low milk supply does occur, perceived low milk supply is far more common, especially in the early postpartum period, around the first 10 days after childbirth, said Nurhanesah A Rahman, senior staff nurse at Tengah Polyclinic and an International Board-certified lactation consultant.

This mistaken perception often leads mothers to supplement with formula or stop breastfeeding, even when their babies are getting enough milk and growing normally, she added.

MISCONCEPTIONS AND MEDICAL FACTORS SABOTAGING MILK SUPPLY

A common misunderstanding is assuming that a newborn who feeds frequently is not getting enough milk. In reality, feeding eight to 12 times in 24 hours is “very normal” newborn behaviour, said senior lactation consultant Chen Liqin, head of Thomson Parentcraft Centre.