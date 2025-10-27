Snakehead fish, sesame oil chicken, turmeric milk: What new mums need to know about confinement food

For many, pregnancy can feel like a marathon that ends only with childbirth. But giving birth doesn’t mark the end of the marathon. It marks the beginning of a much longer chapter – motherhood.

When you see it in this light, postpartum confinement is that brief and much needed window of rest between two intense journeys to restore the mother’s health and energy.

Across generations, communities in Singapore have put together the most nourishing ingredients and recipes in their culture for this critical healing period.

WHY DO NEW MUMS NEED CONFINEMENT FOOD?

“Childbirth is one of the most powerful experiences a woman’s body will go through,” said traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physician Judy Chen from Chien Chi Tow, a TCM healthcare chain.

In a vaginal birth, a woman goes through contractions and cervical dilation. Delivery stretches the skin and muscle between the vagina and anus, sometimes causing tearing, and mothers typically lose from 200ml to 500ml of blood, she added.

In a Caesarean section, surgeons cut through skin, fat, connective tissue, muscles and the uterus – major abdominal surgery that requires time to heal.