After a traumatic birth and postpartum depression, this mum built the centre she wished she had – in Vietnam

There is a new hotspot in Ho Chi Minh City attracting some of the most famous Vietnamese celebrities. Former Miss Universe Vietnam H’Hen Nie, actress Veronica Ngo, supermodel Tuyet Lan, and a whole host of celebrities and influencers have stayed there since it opened in early 2025.

No, it is not the latest hotel or yoga retreat. The Joyful Nest is a luxury postpartum centre in Vietnam, said to be the country’s first, founded by Singapore permanent resident Kun Jiang.

Online reviews have been so positive that some new mothers from other countries have even shifted their delivery to a hospital in Vietnam or flown in shortly after giving birth to check into the postpartum centre. They come from countries like Cambodia, and even further, like Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

But behind its remarkable success is a personal and painful story. Through tears, the centre’s 42-year-old founder Jiang, who was born in Australia and moved to Singapore in 2013, tells CNA Women how her own traumatic postpartum experience inspired her to build this sanctuary.

HER MOTHERHOOD BEGAN IN CRISIS

In 2017, a month after Jiang quit her private equity job to start to her own health tech company, she got pregnant.

Nine months later, while in the thick of building her first software product, she gave birth. “I had no time to think about postpartum at all,” the entrepreneur recalled.

It was an exhausting labour that lasted 24 hours.

After discharge, when Jiang tried to breastfeed, she struggled with low milk supply. The new mother frantically searched online for answers. Web sources reassured her that newborns do not need much milk, only colostrum.