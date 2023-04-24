This male A&E nurse says it's a meaningful job even if he's called 'Missy': 'Taking care of others is important'

Is nursing a woman’s job? When I asked nurse Ahmad Fashilin Mohammed Salihin this question, he looked genuinely thrown off for a moment.

You can’t blame him.

It is 2023. Why should gender hold us back from any occupation or aspiration?

Yet, in Singapore, only around one in 10 nurses are men, according to 2021 figures from the Singapore Nursing Board.

The 31-year-old nurse paused for a moment and then said plainly: “I think it is still a misconception that nursing is a woman’s role. Anyone can join the profession.”

Those who know Ahmad will not be surprised by his matter-of-fact response. Ahmad is not overtly expressive or verbose. In fact, he tends to downplay things.

Having worked as a senior enrolled nurse at the National University Hospital’s (NUH) emergency department for more than a decade, he won’t tell you about the heart-stopping moments – road traffic accidents, sudden deaths or critical illnesses.

He won’t tell you about the fatigue and stress of being on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic either.