This gynaecologist has delivered 10,000 babies and helped with women’s most intimate problems

He has spent 33 years working with women – listening to their most private problems, sharing their happiest moments and supporting them through times of unimaginable loss.

During his long career, he has delivered close to 10,000 babies, and helped women through miscarriages, stillbirths, abortions, infertility, fibroids, cysts, incontinence, menopause and gynaecological cancers.

Meet Dr Han How Chuan, an obstetrician and gynaecologist (O&G) who has dedicated his life’s work to women.

THE BUSINESS OF BIRTHS

Most doctors spend their career treating illnesses. However, a third of Dr Han’s job involves welcoming new life into the world. It is a joyous job, and it was what attracted Dr Han to the field of obstetrics – a specialty that focuses on pregnancy and childbirth.