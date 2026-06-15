PCOS often isn’t about ovaries and cysts – and its new name better reflects what women go through

The condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is now called polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS). The name change was announced on May 12, 2026, at the European Congress of Endocrinology in Prague and published in the medical journal, The Lancet.

Dr Veronique Viardot-Foucault, director of clinical endocrinology at the Department of Reproductive Medicine at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said the idea of renaming PCOS was first raised in 1995 and revisited in 2012. Both times, it did not succeed due to a lack of global leadership, agreement on an alternative name, patient alignment and engagement.

The name change was the result of 14 years of collaboration between international societies and patient groups across six continents.

Dr Viardot-Foucault said the successful outcome was largely driven by patients, who often describe the former name – PCOS – as confusing, misleading and overly focused on fertility.

For example, a patient might seek help for increased hair on certain parts of their body or have irregular periods, and be diagnosed with PCOS. The term suggests polycystic ovaries, which may not match their experience.

The condition may also be managed with a fertility lens even though having children may not be the patient’s concern when they’re diagnosed.

“Medically, PMOS is now understood as a complex, lifelong condition influenced by genetic, developmental, metabolic and environmental factors,” said Dr Viardot-Foucault.

“It affects multiple hormone systems, including reproductive hormones, insulin regulation and brain-hormone signalling, with wide-ranging effects on metabolism, skin, mental health and overall well-being.”

A MULTIDISCIPLINARY APPROACH TO PMOS

There is no change in the diagnosis criteria and treatment of PMOS. However, its new name puts the spotlight on the metabolic and endocrine nature of the condition.