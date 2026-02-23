Can pregnancy damage your teeth? What food cravings, morning sickness and hormones do to your oral health

The rush of hormones during pregnancy may result in nausea, food cravings, mood swings and heartburn – it can also take a toll on oral health.

The increase in hormone levels – particularly oestrogen and progesterone – makes women more prone to developing gum disease such as pregnancy gingivitis and periodontitis, said Dr Chan Boon Hui of KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital Dental Service.

“Gingivitis is a mild form of gum disease which presents with swollen and inflamed gums that bleed easily,” explained Dr Chan, who is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

“Untreated, it progresses to periodontitis, a more severe form of gum disease where there is also irreversible loss of bone around the affected teeth. This can eventually lead to tooth loss,” he added.

Dr Patricia Wong, director of Dental Services at National University Polyclinics, said changes in hormone levels affect the way gums react to plaque, the sticky film that builds up on teeth. This increased inflammatory response to dental plaque causes the gums to swell and bleed more easily, and manifest as pregnancy gingivitis.

“Women who have gingivitis before pregnancy are more prone to exacerbation during pregnancy,” she said. “A small percentage of women may experience pregnancy epulis – benign growth on the gums which may bleed easily – due to the heightened inflammatory response to bacteria.”

HOW MORNING SICKNESS AFFECTS YOUR TEETH

If your morning sickness involves vomiting and not just feeling queasy, your teeth could be at risk.