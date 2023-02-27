Meet 4 teens who used Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn to launch their pursuits: Bagels, General Paper tuition, songwriting

It worked. In 2020, when she was 14, Swedish music publishing, production and management company The Kennel AB replied to her “spam”, and signed her on. Two years later in 2022, she had her first concert at *SCAPE.

Shortly after this concert, she left the label to become an independent artiste. “I enjoy having creative control over everything as an independent artiste. But being a musician in 2023 is expensive. And you don’t earn much in music unless you are really mainstream with 200 million views per song, so that’s pretty tough,” admitted Girasole, who is currently a high school student.

Nonetheless, Girasole feels like she is starting to hit her stride. “Hypocrite is the beginning of a chain of songs that are very personal to me. I wrote it because I had a trashy relationship with a guy and he ended up cheating on me,” she said.

This breakup also inspired another song, Fighter, about mental health and depression. "After the breakup, I went through a really dark phase. I was really struggling and felt very lonely. I sought help and was diagnosed with depression. Music helped me get out of that and kept me company,” she confided. Fighter is one of four songs due to be released later this year.

Girasole writes or co-write all her own songs. “Pop music is easy to listen to and something that most people get. And I think it’s going to become a really big way of communicating with people and spreading information, feelings and emotions,” she said.