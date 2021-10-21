La Porpo: Ayam goreng in Jalan Besar inspired by P Ramlee, served with scorching sambal

He claimed to have no qualms about revealing all the ingredients, saying, “Honestly, I’m not hiding anything. No secrets. If friends ask, I share. But you need to cook from the heart. We do it like how we like to eat. My mum, my grandmother, all say it’s the magic touch.”

Something his wife, who does most of the cooking these days, certainly has. While Haswandi has the final say in the operations, flavours and menu, he was quick to praise Nur Hafizah.

“She has the same passion deep inside her. She’s a superwoman who works much faster than me. I cannot keep up with her!” he proclaimed proudly.

With that, they presented a selection of their different nasi ayam (chicken with rice, S$6 to S$10) for me to taste. Fried chicken, two types of rice (green and blue) and three sambal choices (the aforementioned Sambal Loca, penyet and geprek) made for a mouth-watering festival of fowl. Already acquainted with ayam penyet (smashed chicken served with sambal on the side), I set my sights on its lesser-known cousin, ayam geprek.

This version of fried chicken was not just smashed, but pulverised by cleaver and slathered rigorously to the bone with a potent sambal. According to Haswandi, geprek is a Javanese word meaning beat, squeeze or press. I could only conclude that such violent treatment resulted in a dish with the most extreme flavour.