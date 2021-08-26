Best eats: Abang Batman’s pomfret penyet, oxtail soup and other Surabaya specialties

Holding back tears, Abang Batman said it was thanks to food reviewers who helped get word out that business eventually picked up. He’s now happy to have moved just a stone’s throw away, so his old customers don’t have to travel too far. At this cosy corner of Kelantan Road, he also has four HDB blocks of new customers to cater to.

Almost every sign at Impian Wahyu is emblazoned with whimsical statements that tell their story, like “Arek-arek Suroboyo” which, according to Abang Batman, means “Children of Surabaya”, a reference to where his wife is from and where their three daughters are based, running the bigger Indonesian branch of Impian Wahyu.

Then there’s “Diiringi dengan taburan ayat-ayat cinta”, an Indonesian movie reference that also means “accompanied by a scattering of love verses”. I assumed that main chef Madam Wahyu Ning wants customers to know that she cooks everything on their extensive menu with love, so I hurried to put this to the taste test.