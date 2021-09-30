Best eats: A special Malaysian-style rojak that’s found in Joo Chiat

The rest was Lim Bo Fresh Fruits Rojak history.

Lim was initially stunned but, after a brief moment, he agreed for a price. “He quoted me an amount that isn’t big – 8,800 ringgit!” Leong revealed, adding that it was a very good deal.

The next step was gathering feedback on the rojak. Leong explained, “I did a survey and about 60 per cent of my friends and neighbours found it very good, 100 per cent found that it’s unlike anything they’ve tasted in Singapore but about 30 per cent found it only okay. But like with all food, taste is subjective.”

Undeterred and sure about its potential, Leong texted Lim and told him he was serious about learning how to make his rojak. He was invited back to KL to begin his training.

After three trips and a total of three days on the third trip, Leong’s rojak training was complete. He elaborated, “Basically, I was his helper, prepping all the stuff before his stall opened. And I went back a fourth time to recap what I had learnt. In between there were small trips back just to visit and chat with Uncle Lim.”

Leong learned two main things about Lim’s rojak: Firstly, the all-important sauce is concocted from a recipe that has to be followed step-by-step, then painstakingly cooked in a large wok over a slow fire for about an hour per batch to achieve a thick consistency.

According to Leong, “Singapore-style, they don’t cook their sauce, it’s mixed on the spot and adjusted then and there – less sugar, more chilli, etc. Some people tell us, ‘Your rojak is missing something. Where’s the prawn paste taste? Where’s the torch ginger flower?’ But all those flavours are too overpowering for our style of rojak. We do add prawn paste, just not too much.”

Said prawn paste is specially imported from Penang, just like Lim does. Brown sugar and assam paste are added to balance out the flavours, resulting in a sweet, mellow sauce that is mild and not pungent like some local versions can be.