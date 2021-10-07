Best eats: Delicious lontong from a family-run stall worth cheering about

Early one Wednesday morning, I found myself at Marine Terrace Market and Food Centre to try a dish that came highly recommended by my Makan Kaki, Gayle Leong of Asian specialty gelato store Ice Ke Lim.

She told me the lontong at Ole Ole Bumbu was her favourite, but I had to be there before 9am or risk missing out on the bestseller.

At this family-run nasi padang stall in the East, I met affable matriarch and chef Eliza Abdul Mutalib, who regaled me with tales of her culinary-crazy upbringing, as well as her love for cooking and for her customers.

Take the name of her stall, which she created herself by combining the Malay word for spices (bumbu) with the world of sports.