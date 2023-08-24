Vegetarian kway chap that tastes like the real thing? We tried it at this pay-it-forward stall in Ang Mo Kio

As a radio presenter, host of food guide Makan Kakis and resident glutton of GOLD 905, I often get recommendations on where and what to eat from listeners. Of which, a particularly vocal bunch is made up of cabbies and private hire drivers.

So I figured, why not invite them to help me hunt down affordable meals that are worth the journey and most importantly, delicious. And just to spice things up, I’d give them a little break from work and drive them around instead.

My first victim, er, passenger was private hire driver Ben Looi, 49, from Ang Mo Kio. As a father of three teenagers, his day usually starts early with a school run before making a quick stop for breakfast at hawker centres or kopitiams in the area. After loading up his flask with coffee, he hits the roads for seven hours before an afternoon break, and resumes in the evening for another five hours or so.