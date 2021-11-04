We discover a secret off-menu mee hoon kueh in Joo Chiat Place that’s served only for dinner

It’s not often I’m up early, nor is it often I’m in the east side of the island, but if I am, it’s usually for just one thing: Breakfast after a workout at East Coast Park.

One of the go-to places for my all-time favourite noodle dish is Ah Lim (Jalan Tua Kong) Mee Pok Kway Teow Soup in Joo Chiat Place, where I’ve breakfasted on mee pok tah (dry) on many a sweaty occasion.

I believed I was familiar with all the stall had to offer, until some foodie friends from Ice Ke Lim Asian Specialty Gelato (they used to occupy the same coffee shop, along with the previously mentioned Lim Bo Fresh Fruits Rojak) whispered three little words to me – off-menu item.

Intrigued, but too full from ice cream and rojak, I vowed to return for said secret dish – dry mee hoon kueh (hand-torn noodles in a sauce, not soup), served only at dinnertime.