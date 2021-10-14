Prawn noodles at a Loyang industrial estate that’s big in size and flavour

If I had had my way, I would have blown the budget and my belly by including them all in my order. But I was a woman on a mission to recreate a big prawn noodle experience worthy of a MasterChef – and Cheong had recommended that I go for the biggest portion of unadulterated dry prawn noodles with soup on the side, promising flavours both intense and umami.

The back wall of the stall had been painted with “The Art of Xia (Prawn) Mee” in big, bold letters. Three people were working towards that goal – manager Kelvin, cook Meng and cashier/server Eva, who told me that they had been there since 4am to start preparing the broth.

A large-lidded cauldron of prawn stock stood testament, bubbling away enticingly in a corner, potent prawn aroma wafting steamily in our direction.

MasterChef winner Cheong believes the broth is the most important element in an excellent bowl of prawn noodles and a lot of skill is needed to produce the best flavour and fragrance. Prawn heads contain the most flavour, so they need to be fried “real hard” to release all their goodness into the broth.