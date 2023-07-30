Your Haji Lane guide: 15 timeless and trendy places to eat, shop, and play

There’s something comforting about the fact that Haji Lane remains a hit among the youth even as other teenage hangouts, such as Orchard Cineleisure and Far East Plaza, have fallen off the radar. Much has changed, with thrift stores and photo booths drawing a new generation of teenagers altogether, but just as much has remained the same. From novel cafes to hawker institutions, we’ve rounded up 15 must-visit places in Haji Lane.

EAT

1. Blu Jaz Cafe and Piedra Negra

Obviously, this list begins with the legend that is Blu Jaz Cafe. Since its inception in 2014, starting out as a 16-seater burger joint in Little India before taking root in its current spot along Bali Lane, it’s been the holy grail of good times.