Your Haji Lane guide: 15 timeless and trendy places to eat, shop, and play
If you remember a time when Haji Lane was synonymous with shisha cafes, your teenhood must have been awesome.
There’s something comforting about the fact that Haji Lane remains a hit among the youth even as other teenage hangouts, such as Orchard Cineleisure and Far East Plaza, have fallen off the radar. Much has changed, with thrift stores and photo booths drawing a new generation of teenagers altogether, but just as much has remained the same. From novel cafes to hawker institutions, we’ve rounded up 15 must-visit places in Haji Lane.
EAT
1. Blu Jaz Cafe and Piedra Negra
Obviously, this list begins with the legend that is Blu Jaz Cafe. Since its inception in 2014, starting out as a 16-seater burger joint in Little India before taking root in its current spot along Bali Lane, it’s been the holy grail of good times.
Over the years, Blu Jaz has survived near-catastrophes like the threat of losing its entertainment licence and the dreaded pandemic. Today, they continue to be the epicentre of live gigs, comedy shows, and open-mic poetry slams. Every so often, they throw a mean 90s-themed party for the OGs who remember a time before shisha was banned here.
If the regular bar grub at Blu Jaz doesn't quite tickle your taste buds, try their neighbouring sibling, Piedra Negra. With its eye-catching facade, the Mexican restaurant has become something of an unofficial photo hotspot for locals and tourists in Haji Lane.
11 Bali Lane, Singapore 189848
2. Pita Bakery
With its fire-engine red facade, Pita Bakery is impossible to miss when you're in Haji Lane. It has been a beloved fixture since 2014, with a 700-year-old recipe and ingredients sourced from their localities to bring you the real deal. In fact, they even supply high-end hotels and restaurants across Singapore.
Whether you're craving a quick snack or sharing a platter with friends, their authentic Mediterranean flavours will hit the spot. Those with hearty appetites may be drawn to the fluffy cloud of a pita pocket, loaded with falafel balls, fresh veggies, and a drizzle of tahini sauce.
29 Bali Lane, Singapore 189865
3. Blanco Court Prawn Mee
Countless eateries in Haji Lane have come and gone, but Blanco Prawn Mee stands proud after all these years. Apparently, the shop goes way back to 1928, started by one Mr. Lee whose legacy lives on in the hands of his great-grandson – the fourth-generation owner.
The menu, much like its unpretentious kopitiam ambience, is refreshingly simple, offering the usual range of prawn noodles with options like pork ribs and jumbo prawns. Don't miss out on their specialty, the ngoh hiang fritters, which add a burst of texture and flavour to your meal.
243 Beach Road, #01-01, Singapore 189754
4. Prince Coffee House
Prince Coffee House, a Hainanese western cuisine restaurant, is named after the now-defunct Prince Cinema – their neighbour within Shaw Tower during the 70s. After spending the next two decades at Coronation Plaza, the institution has come full circle, finally returning to Beach Road.
In the last 45 years, they have counted judges, lawyers, ministers, and even the former President of Singapore, Dr Tony Tan, among their regulars. Notably, the former First Lady adored the oxtail stew – one of many classics that also included the salmon steak and pork chop. Adorned with checkered placemats, antique cutlery, and posters featuring celebrity diners that youngsters will not recognise, the space offers a glimpse of Haji Lane before the hipsters took over.
249 Beach Road, #01-249, Singapore 189757
5. Bar Stories
You may know Bar Stories to be the pioneer of artisanal cocktails in Singapore, but did you know they started out as a cafe and furniture store? A year after A Thousand Tales was born, the team ventured into the world of mixology and the rest is history.
Even before the age of social media marketing, the bar rose to fame for a daring concept: No menu. This tradition holds to this day, with skilled mixologists churning out bespoke cocktails to suit your taste, palate, and mood. In their arsenal lies a blend of artisan bitters, infusions, and extracts, alongside fine spirits and fresh ingredients, including the coveted kyoho grapes at one point.
55-57A Haji Lane, Singapore 189248
6. Kulon
Kulon has come a long way from a kiosk at Singapore Polytechnic to a buzzing eatery in Haji Lane. This Muslim-owned gem, founded by a dynamic mother and son duo from Java, is known for their bakmi, a classic street food from the warungs of Indonesia.
Kulon puts their own twist on the killer combination of egg noodles, diced chicken, and a side of flavorful chicken broth by adding ingredients like chicken char siew, catering to the Singaporean palate. For the full experience, consider the Bakmi Komplit which, as its name suggests, showcases all the toppings they have to offer.
30 Bali Lane, Singapore 189866
7. Waku Waku Yakiniku
Waku Waku Yakiniku has been grilling up a storm on Haji Lane since 2019, claiming to be the country’s first halal yakiniku joint. The sizzling sensation is the brainchild of Sheikh Haikel and Bernie Tay, the mastermind behind FatPapas and Fatboy's The Burger Bar.
Led by Japanese chef Tokiwa Hajime from Sapporo, their kitchen offers an array of cuts starring the heavily marbled Japanese A5 wagyu, alongside contenders like Rosu, Karubi, Zabuton, and Mitsuji. If you work in the area, we have good news for you: Early birds who order between 5pm to 5.30pm get 20 per cent off their entire bill.
27 Bali Lane, Singapore 189863
8. Momolato
Momolato began its journey in 2013, charming taste buds at pop-up stalls before winning the hearts of top restaurants, cafes, and hotels across the island, all eager to order from them. After working the shadows for eight years, the halal-certified cafe blossomed in Haji Lane, boasting flavours crafted with fresh ingredients and keto options.
Shaped by her two-month tutelage under gelato masters in Bologna and Florence, founder chef Sharon Tay's expertise shines through in flavours such as Avocado Coconut Gula Melaka and Jasmine Matcha with Sea Salt Cream Cheese. And when you spot us lazing around Haji Lane on a scorching day (or night, since they open till 2 am on weekends), you can bet we'll have their refreshing Watermelon Spritzer in hand.
34 Haji Lane, Singapore 189227
9. Good Luck Beerhouse
Good Luck Beerhouse opened its doors in 2016, proudly embracing its identity crisis as a local craft beer taproom, cocktail dive bar, dim sum house, and izakaya all at once. Their 12-tap selection showcases the best Singaporean microbreweries, featuring cheeky names such as East Coast Plan and bold flavours such as Pineapple Lychee Kiam Sng Di.
But this is no ordinary watering hole; it offers much more than just pints. Indulge in their selection of cocktails, sakes, and izakaya-inspired concoctions, curated to complement an eclectic food menu comprising Sze Chuan Mala Karaage, Claypot Hokkien Mee, and the nation’s beloved Ramly burger.
9 Haji Lane, Singapore 189202
10. 3 Of Cups
A quick Google search reveals that 3 Of Cups, the tarot card that gave this bar its namesake, symbolises reunions with old friends. And even if you’re no mystic, after-work drinks at 3 Of Cups will go down in history as a night to remember.
You can order directly from the menu, but what would be the point? Let fate decide by drawing from a deck of tarot cards, each representing a signature potent drink like The High Priestess, King of Wands, or Knight of Cups. The enchantment spills over to their food menu, with dishes like Dark Wings, Evil Spam, and Witches’ Stew, and culminates during the weekends, where guests are entitled to free tarot card readings.
53 Haji Lane, Singapore 189246
PLAY
11. Meomi Cat Cafe
Pet cafes don’t always have a good rep, which is why Meomi Cat Cafe in Haji Lane has intentionally kept things intimate, hosting no more than ten furry divas at a time. And while you may be tempted to shower them with treats, the stars of the shows, like Hollywood celebrities, have their diets locked down.
An hour-long serotonin boost goes at an affordable rate of S$14, though you might toss in an extra S$6 for a drink and a slice of cake. While you lounge on the tatami mats with your new feline friends, don’t be shy to chat the staff up – they’re known to spill a generous amount of tea on the cats’ origin stories, personalities, and quirks.
668 North Bridge Road, Singapore 188801
12. What The Pug
All dogs are wonderful, but few breeds have faces as derpy and bodies as chonky as pugs. And if there’s anything more endearing than a morose-looking furkid, it’s an entire litter of them at What the Pug, Singapore’s first-ever pug cafe.
Brace yourselves for pugs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, from energetic puppies to ten-year-olds who prefer to chill out like a bread loaf on the counter. The reservations-only cafe is run by their owner, and a S$20 ticket entitles you to a refreshing drink, a polaroid photo keepsake, and 45 minutes of playtime. Online reviews rave about their affectionate nature – treats or no treats, cuddles are a must!
80 Haji Lane, Singapore 189271
13. Crafune
If the street art in Haji Lane has left you inspired, why not channel your inner craftsman at Crafune? Through their workshops, the homegrown brand gets fast-paced city dwellers acquainted with the therapeutic process of leather making.
Led by skilled craftsmen, you'll wield the tools of the trade – scoring, cutting, saddle-stitching, edge finishing, and burnishing – and bring your choice of vegetable-tanned leather product to life. But the real fun lies in making your mark by debossing or hot-stamping initials, words, dates, or even quirky patterns.
38 Haji Lane, #02-01, Singapore 189231
SHOP
14. Bears & Friends
Forget gummy bears, Bears & Friends has the entire zoo and more. The German confectionery chain in Haji Lane boasts an impressive lineup of 80 flavours, each crafted using natural ingredients and steering clear of artificial flavours, colours, and stabilising agents.
But don’t be fooled – this isn’t an ordinary candy shop for kids. Now that you’re older and wiser, you are ready for boozy gummies in flavours like Gin and Tonic, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Sparkling Wine. Among their fan favourites are Mastermind, a blend of strawberry jelly and marshmallow, and Red Hot Chilli Pepper, which we recommend keeping out of a toddler’s reach. It’s called a “sabotage” gummy for a reason.
78 Haji Lane, Singapore 189270
15. Hygge
Founded in 2017 by a husband-and-wife duo, this boutique could easily pass for a hidden gem in Seoul or Tokyo. But step inside and you'll be embraced by a warm dose of hygge – the Danish term which describes a mood of cosiness.
With curated collections dropping in small quantities, you'll always be surprised by new knick-knacks, home decor, and apparel. And if you’re a tote bag enthusiast, consider this your friendly warning – you’re gonna need more wardrobe space.
For tourists seeking non-tacky souvenirs, your quest ends here. From magnets shaped like the ubiquitous ice-cream bread to melamine plates adorned with household names like Tiong Bahru Chwee Kueh and Chin Mee Chin Confectionery, you’ll find plenty of Singaporean keepsakes.