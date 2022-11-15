Actor Ben Yeo expands his F&B footprint with a new live seafood restaurant in a heritage building

Is Ben Yeo an entertainer who opens restaurants or a foodpreneur who entertains? It’s a valid question as in recent years, the 44-year-old actor and host has been launching F&B concepts and regularly posting social media content of himself in the kitchen.

Over the course of the pandemic, Yeo launched online business SG Chee Cheong Fun – you can find the dish not only online but also at The Warehouse Hotel and 51 Tras cafe – and concept stalls SG Umami, Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant, Geon Bae Lok Lok and Playground (which he says he considers one venture because they’re all in the same location, a canteen in a Kallang industrial estate). Oh, and don’t forget his collaboration with McDonald’s last year – the Crispy “Hainanese Chicken” Burger.

But his latest project is his biggest yet: Tan Xiang Yuan, a spanking new mod-Chinese restaurant specialising in live seafood.