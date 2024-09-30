South Korean actress Park Ji-ah of K-drama The Glory dies at age 52

South Korean actress Park Ji-ah died on Monday (Sep 30) after collapsing from a stroke. The 52-year-old had appeared in numerous movies and television shows in a career spanning over 20 years.

International fans would know her best as Jung Mi-hee, the villainous mother of Song Hye-kyo's character Moon Dong-eun in the hit Netflix series The Glory.

Park's over-the-top and sadistic portrayal won her praise from critics and fans alike.

In a statement to South Korean media outlets, Park's agency said that she died at 2.50am Korea time "after battling a cerebral infarction" – which is also known as an ischemic stroke.

"We will forever remember her passion for acting until the very end," added her agency.

Her funeral is being held at Asan Medical Centre. According to South Korean outlet Osen, Song Hye-kyo has sent a condolence wreath to the location. The outlet added that Park's The Glory co-stars Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-il, Kim Hieora, and Kim Gun-woo are set to attend the funeral.