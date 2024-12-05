Beer, chocolates, Lego: 8 advent calendars that bring Christmas cheer (and double up as decoration)
Why settle for just one day of presents on Christmas morning when you can have 12 or 24? With these eight advent calendars, you or your loved ones can unwrap a little magic every day.
It’s that time of the year when counting down to Christmas is half the fun – and it’s perfectly acceptable to play Mariah Carey on repeat. While you’re at it, why not make the countdown even more exciting with an advent calendar?
Whether it's for yourself or for a loved one, many of these advent calendars come in creative, festive packaging that doubles up as decoration – it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
1. LEGO'S CHRISTMAS TOWN
Lego lovers, this one’s for you. This advent calendar comes with 24 surprises, including festive characters, mini builds and accessories to build your own winter wonderland. Add a snowman, Santa Claus, a sleigh and a Christmas tree. Come Christmas Day, you’ll have a magical Lego village to display and enjoy.
2. TWG'S TEA-RIFFIC BREWS
Warm up your countdown with TWG’s carefully curated tea collection. This advent calendar features a variety of their finest teas and signature tea blends, each packaged in the brand's signature vibrant-hued mini tea tins. It’s the ideal gift for tea enthusiasts looking to expand their palate, or a delightful addition to your Christmas tea party.
3. WALKERS' BUTTERY TREATS
They say tea's best companion is a buttery shortbread. Walkers’ advent calendar is packed with 24 buttery delights. Behind each window, you'll find a new flavour, like salted caramel and chocolate chip, all accompanied by illustrations of Santa and his shortbread-making helpers.
Available at FairPrice Finest stores.
4. THIRSTY'S BEERS
Prefer something a little boozier? Local online beer shop Thirsty’s advent calendar comes in a cottage-shaped box, packed with 12 different brews. The fun doesn’t stop there – it also includes a sticker booklet for decorating your beer cottage with wreaths, Santa’s sleigh, and Beery the Thirsty Polar Bear. Cheers to that!
5. CHOCOLATES FROM JANICE WONG
For those with a sweet tooth, Janice Wong’s indulgent advent calendar features 25 artisan treats, from limited edition Christmas flavours like pistachio candy cane to Singaporean classics like cili padi and gula melaka pandan. What better time than Christmas to indulge in a daily sweet surprise?
6. STATIONERY SURPRISES FROM TYPO
Typo’s advent calendar is the perfect treat for those who still love the feel of paper and pen. Unwrap everything from pens and journals to stickers, watercolour pencils, paper clips and sticky notebooks. Whether for kids kicking off the school year or adding some flair to your workspace, this calendar’s got you covered.
7. 'DIG' FOR GEMS WITH NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
Turn your festive season into an educational adventure with National Geographic’s advent calendar. Discover a range of rocks, gems and ancient fossils. This calendar includes a magnifying glass, storage pouch, ID sheet, and science kits for kids (or adults!) to become a geologist this Christmas. As Ross from Friends says: Geology rocks!
8. SOMETHING FOR BOOK LOVERS FROM SHOPEE
For all book lovers, this advent calendar is a perfect reminder to cherish your reading time. Inside, you'll find all sorts of “bookish” delights, including notebooks, stamps, gift cards, bookmarks, and stickers. Plus, it comes in colourful little envelopes that double as festive decorations. A perfect gift for readers, writers, or anyone looking to read more in the new year.