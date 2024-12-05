Logo
Living

Beer, chocolates, Lego: 8 advent calendars that bring Christmas cheer (and double up as decoration)
Living

Beer, chocolates, Lego: 8 advent calendars that bring Christmas cheer (and double up as decoration)

Why settle for just one day of presents on Christmas morning when you can have 12 or 24? With these eight advent calendars, you or your loved ones can unwrap a little magic every day.

Beer, chocolates, Lego: 8 advent calendars that bring Christmas cheer (and double up as decoration)

A variety of fun advent calendars available in Singapore to help you count down to Christmas this year. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Joyee Koo
Joyee Koo
05 Dec 2024 07:25AM (Updated: 05 Dec 2024 07:26AM)
It’s that time of the year when counting down to Christmas is half the fun – and it’s perfectly acceptable to play Mariah Carey on repeat. While you’re at it, why not make the countdown even more exciting with an advent calendar?

Whether it's for yourself or for a loved one, many of these advent calendars come in creative, festive packaging that doubles up as decoration – it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

1. LEGO'S CHRISTMAS TOWN

LEGO City advent calendar (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
Each advent calendar comes with 24 surprises and a playmat where you can build your own Christmas winter wonderland. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

Lego lovers, this one’s for you. This advent calendar comes with 24 surprises, including festive characters, mini builds and accessories to build your own winter wonderland. Add a snowman, Santa Claus, a sleigh and a Christmas tree. Come Christmas Day, you’ll have a magical Lego village to display and enjoy.

Shop here.

2. TWG'S TEA-RIFFIC BREWS

TWG Tea's Twelfth Night Advent Calendar (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
The advent calendar features TWG Tea's mini tea tins, showcasing a dozen of its finest teas and signature tea blends. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

Warm up your countdown with TWG’s carefully curated tea collection. This advent calendar features a variety of their finest teas and signature tea blends, each packaged in the brand's signature vibrant-hued mini tea tins. It’s the ideal gift for tea enthusiasts looking to expand their palate, or a delightful addition to your Christmas tea party. 

Shop here.

3. WALKERS' BUTTERY TREATS

Walker's The Shortbread advent calendar (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
The calendar opens up to reveal an illustration of Santa's workshop. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
Behind the 24 perforated panels is an assortment of Walker's shortbread. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

They say tea's best companion is a buttery shortbread. Walkers’ advent calendar is packed with 24 buttery delights. Behind each window, you'll find a new flavour, like salted caramel and chocolate chip, all accompanied by illustrations of Santa and his shortbread-making helpers.

Available at FairPrice Finest stores.

4. THIRSTY'S BEERS

Thirsty 12-day advent calendar gift box (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
The festive cottage-shaped gift box holds 12 drawer doors, each revealing a daily beer surprise. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
It also comes with a sticker booklet where you can adorn the cottage with wreaths, windows, lamps, Santa's sleigh, and Beery the Thirsty Polar Bear. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

Prefer something a little boozier? Local online beer shop Thirsty’s advent calendar comes in a cottage-shaped box, packed with 12 different brews. The fun doesn’t stop there – it also includes a sticker booklet for decorating your beer cottage with wreaths, Santa’s sleigh, and Beery the Thirsty Polar Bear. Cheers to that!

Shop here.

5. CHOCOLATES FROM JANICE WONG

Janice Wong's box of 25 Christmas advent calendar (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
Each gift box includes chocolates from their Christmas, Signature Singapore, and Vegan series. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

For those with a sweet tooth, Janice Wong’s indulgent advent calendar features 25 artisan treats, from limited edition Christmas flavours like pistachio candy cane to Singaporean classics like cili padi and gula melaka pandan. What better time than Christmas to indulge in a daily sweet surprise?

Shop here.

6. STATIONERY SURPRISES FROM TYPO

Typo's 12 days of stationery (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
Each advent calendar comes with 12 stationery surprises, including pens, paper clips, journal and sticker pack. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)


Typo’s advent calendar is the perfect treat for those who still love the feel of paper and pen. Unwrap everything from pens and journals to stickers, watercolour pencils, paper clips and sticky notebooks. Whether for kids kicking off the school year or adding some flair to your workspace, this calendar’s got you covered.

Shop here.

7. 'DIG' FOR GEMS WITH NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

National Geographic rock collection advent calendar (Photo: National Geographic)

Turn your festive season into an educational adventure with National Geographic’s advent calendar. Discover a range of rocks, gems and ancient fossils. This calendar includes a magnifying glass, storage pouch, ID sheet, and science kits for kids (or adults!) to become a geologist this Christmas. As Ross from Friends says: Geology rocks!

Shop here.

8. SOMETHING FOR BOOK LOVERS FROM SHOPEE

The Book Lover's advent calendar (Photo: Shopee)
This Christmas countdown calendar includes 25 book-themed surprises, such as stamps, bookmarks, and stickers. (Photo: Shopee)

For all book lovers, this advent calendar is a perfect reminder to cherish your reading time. Inside, you'll find all sorts of “bookish” delights, including notebooks, stamps, gift cards, bookmarks, and stickers. Plus, it comes in colourful little envelopes that double as festive decorations. A perfect gift for readers, writers, or anyone looking to read more in the new year.

Shop here.

Source: CNA/jk

