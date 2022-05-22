The Singaporean magician holding audiences spellbound with an iPad and a Master of Psychology

We had a hard time trying to get companies to book us and we were often turned down by them telling us, “Magic is meant for kids, there is no place for it here”.

The perception of magic has improved over the years thanks to movies like Now You See Me, and reality TV shows like Fool Us and America’s Got Talent. It has made magic a lot cooler and audiences today have an easier time to accept that magic can be an art form.

I currently represent myself as well as five other magicians, three of which are university students and one of them is entering university this year. The fifth magician is a senior magician who is a veteran in the industry.

ISN’T IT HARD ENOUGH TO REPRESENT YOURSELF? WHY WORK FOR OTHERS AND PRODUCE SHOWS?

When I was starting out in magic, I never had a good role model to show me how the industry works and how to develop my own voice in magic.

I realise that when it comes to working with these younger magicians, they have a lot of potential but do not often have an outlet to perform or to develop their confidence as a magician. Working and mentoring them allows me to help them find their personality and develop a way to make it work.

The intellectual and subtle style of performing magic was never a “thing” when I started magic. Today magic is performed in a more sophisticated manner rather than just being loud and boisterous. I hope that by mentoring younger magicians, I am also able to shape the next generation of magicians in Singapore.

YOU ARE CURRENTLY PRODUCING A SHOW IN JUNE, CALLED HOUSE OF CURIOSITIES. YOU’RE WORKING ALONGSIDE SOME VERY YOUNG MAGICIANS. HOW DID YOU DISCOVER THESE YOUNG MEN?

Most of them wrote to me via email expressing their interest in working with me. It is very likely that they got to know of my work and mentorship through past articles or interviews. NUS has been very supportive of my work as an illusionist and some of these young magicians got to know of my work through NUS publications.

Aside from that, I do keep a lookout for emerging artists that have a great attitude in learning and pushing the boundaries of what they can achieve. I believe that attitude and teachability are more important than skill level as that can be trained.

CAN YOU TELL ME MORE ABOUT THE SHOW AND THE DIFFERENT KINDS OF MAGIC EACH MEMBER OF THE GROUP SPECIALISES IN?

House of Curiosities is an intimate magic theatre performance which features five characters who share their world view of magic. The aim of the show is to evoke curiosity in everyday situations and find magic in things that seem completely ordinary.