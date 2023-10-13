Save your skin: 11 best UPF clothing to protect you from the sun's harmful UV rays

But what’s the difference between UPF and SPF? “UPF and SPF are measures of different forms of sun protection. UPF measures the effectiveness of fabric, whereas SPF measures the effectiveness of sunscreen in blocking UV radiation,” defined Dr Ho.

Many of us would already be familiar with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) and know that it is a measurement of how well a sunscreen is able to protect your skin from UV rays.

However, Dr Ho clarified, “It is not true that the higher the SPF number, the better the protection. For example, people may think SPF100 gives double the protection compared to SPF50. In fact, SPF50 sunscreen blocks 98 per cent of UVB rays and SPF100 sunscreen blocks 99 per cent of UVB rays, so the increase in sun protection is very little,” she said, adding, “in general, sunscreen SPF50 offers adequate and good protection if applied in good amounts, and re-applied every two hours.”

