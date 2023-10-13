Save your skin: 11 best UPF clothing to protect you from the sun's harmful UV rays
Level up your sun protection with these protective clothing that will help safeguard your skin against harmful UV radiation.
Climate change is raising temperatures the world over. In Singapore, we recorded our hottest day in four decades in May this year when the mercury reached a sweltering 37 degrees Celsius. With things looking hotter and sweatier, it’s time we bump up our efforts to shield our skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s rays.
Aside from slathering on sunscreen and donning sunglasses, there is a variety of sun-protective clothing with UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) that have been specially designed to effectively protect against ultraviolet radiation.
ULTRAVIOLET PROTECTION FACTOR (UPF) EXPLAINED
“UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) is a rating system for sun protective clothing, measuring the amount of (ultraviolet) UV radiation that can penetrate a fabric and reach your skin, indicating how well the fabric is protecting your skin from UV radiation (both UVB and UVA).
"For example, UPF50 fabric blocks 98 per cent of the sun's rays and allows 2 per cent to penetrate, thus greatly reducing an individual’s sun exposure risk. UPF 30-40 offers good protection, whereas UPF50+ rates as excellent,” explained consultant dermatologist Dr Stephanie Ho of Stephanie Ho Dermatology.
UPF is a rating system for sun protective clothing, measuring the amount of UV radiation that can penetrate a fabric and reach your skin, indicating how well the fabric is protecting your skin from UV radiation.
But what’s the difference between UPF and SPF? “UPF and SPF are measures of different forms of sun protection. UPF measures the effectiveness of fabric, whereas SPF measures the effectiveness of sunscreen in blocking UV radiation,” defined Dr Ho.
Many of us would already be familiar with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) and know that it is a measurement of how well a sunscreen is able to protect your skin from UV rays.
However, Dr Ho clarified, “It is not true that the higher the SPF number, the better the protection. For example, people may think SPF100 gives double the protection compared to SPF50. In fact, SPF50 sunscreen blocks 98 per cent of UVB rays and SPF100 sunscreen blocks 99 per cent of UVB rays, so the increase in sun protection is very little,” she said, adding, “in general, sunscreen SPF50 offers adequate and good protection if applied in good amounts, and re-applied every two hours.”
Clothing with UPF is especially useful if you’re participating in activities where there is a greater exposure to the sun, such as swimming and other water sports, as well as outdoor activities such as tennis and running.
“It allows individuals to be sun-protected without having to worry about re-applying sunscreen repeatedly,” said Dr Ho. If you’re heading out where sun exposure is guaranteed, such as the beach, Dr Ho’s suggestion is to opt for a dark and tightly weaved UV rash guard with long sleeves and with at least UPF50 protection.
UPF clothing is particularly beneficial for people who are sun sensitive such as those who are fairer-skinned and who burn easily, children and older adults and people who are taking medication which may increase sun sensitivity. But for maximum protection, UPF clothing should always be complemented with sunscreen on exposed areas such as the face, neck, ears and limbs, along with sunglasses to protect the eyes.
Repeated washing (over 40 washes) can also gradually break down chemically treated UPF fabrics.
What is UPF clothing made of? Dr Ho described it to be generally darker in colour, made from synthetic materials such as polyester and high tech-fibre, and has a denser and tighter weave. These materials work to absorb UV rays better than lighter fabrics that are made of natural fibre.
“Most UPF clothing is designed to give sun protection based on the type, colour and weave of the fabric used. In addition, some of these clothing may be pre-treated with UV inhibiting chemicals during manufacture to enhance their effectiveness,” explained Dr Ho.
As with regular clothes, these specially developed clothing will experience wear and tear over time, which will then cause it to lose its effectiveness. “Repeated washing (over 40 washes) can also gradually break down chemically treated UPF fabrics. Replacing worn UPF clothing every 12-24 months (depending on usage) will usually ensure continual good sun protection,” she added.
So even if you’re not always sweating it out in the sun, having a few pieces of UPF clothing in your wardrobe will come in handy to brave the increasingly unrelenting sun, especially in our climate where it’s either hot or hotter.
Here are some of the best UPF clothing you can turn to for protection.
Lululemon Waterside Half-Zip UV Protection Paddle Top, S$138
A lightweight half-zip long-sleeve top that protects you from the sun when you’re out in the water or on a kayak or surfboard.
Available at Lululemon.
Nike Dri-FIT Swift UV Women’s 1/4-Zip Running Top, S$95
An easy 1/4-zip top that features sweat-wicking tech to keep you comfortable and dry, along with UV protection to shield your skin from harmful rays.
Available at Nike.
The North Face Women 78 UPF Wind Jacket, S$156
If you’re travelling to somewhere windy and cool, this jacket may be what you need to protect you from both the wind and sun.
Available at The North Face.
Uniqlo Pocketable UV Protection Parka, S$49.90
From the Japanese retailer’s collection of UV protection clothing, this multifunctional parka keeps you dry on rainy days and protects you from the sun when it’s hot out.
Available at Uniqlo.
Patagonia Women’s RO Top UPF50+, S$63
This fast-drying women's Patagonia R0 top keeps you mobile in and out of the water while protecting you from the sun and wind.
Available at Patagonia.
Rip Curl Women Classic Surf Ls UPF Rashguard, S$59.90
Whether you’re hitting the waves or relaxing at the beach, stay protected with this rashguard that offers effective UV protection.
Available at Rip Curl.
Roxy Another Clock UPF50 Technical Leggings, S$89.90
These high-performance sport leggings keep you active with comfortable recycled fabric and enhanced sun protection, plus it’s chlorine and sun cream-resistant.
Available at Roxy.
G2000 Anti-UV Shirt, S$49
Whether it’s the boardroom you’re dressing for or a casual outing, this shirt will have you looking stylish while keeping you shielded from the sun.
Available at G2000.
Bluestone Sunshields Sun Visor, S$116
Your face is your fortune so protect it with this sun visor that blocks 99 per cent of UVA/UVB rays as well as blue light. It's ideal for outdoor activities or when you need to shield your entire face (such as post-treatment/care when skin is the most sensitive). The transparent, adjustable lens can be worn up like a visor or down to cover the entire face.
Available at Freia247.
Solbari Holiday Sun Hat UPF50+, S$76
This wide brim sun hat offers maximum coverage, protecting your face, ears and neck while keeping you cool in the heat.
Available at Solbari.
Decathlon Women’s T-Shirt Long Sleeve UV Protection Surf Top 500 White/Print, S$16.90
If you’re planning a surf trip or are going to be out on a boat, this UV-resistant long-sleeved t-shirt protects you from the sun, even in the water, and helps to minimise irritation from contact with the board.
Available at Decathlon.