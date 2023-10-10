Freckles, sun spots and melasma: What’s the difference and how to keep your complexion clear

As for melasma, topical skincare products can sometimes work better than laser treatments, shared Dr Liew.

For homecare, look for:

Retinoid: Inhibits the transfer of melanin to the surface and facilitates melanin dispersal. “It helps with PIH, especially in skin with acne conditions, and is also a good combination treatment with hydroquinone,” said Dr Liew.

Retinoids can also help increase cell turnover and the shedding of dead skin cells to help reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, shared Dr Ho. Though Dr Liew cautioned that it can be irritating for dry, sensitive skins.

Exfoliating acids (AHAs and BHAs): Removes dead skin and allows skin to regenerate for a brighter, more even skin tone. The downside: Due to the acids’ high irritability effect, it can worsen hyperpigmentation if used too often or in too high concentrations.

Hydroquinone: An active that interferes with melanin production, Dr Liew shared that it is the most effective in combating hyperpigmentation. Unfortunately, it is commonly associated with irritation and dryness, and “is not recommended for long-term treatment use due to the risk of ochoronosis (permanent bluish-grey darkening of the skin)”.

Azelaic acid: A tyrosinase (an enzyme that encourages melanin production) inhibitor, it helps keep skin even. And while useful for addressing PIH, Dr Liew explained that it has a risk of irritation and may not be suitable after an eczema flare-up. Plus, the irritation can sometimes lead to an uneven skin tone as well.

Vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid): Helps block a melanin-producing enzyme and is also antioxidant-rich, which prevents fine lines, wrinkles and rough skin texture. It’s suitable for most skins, though it may irritate sensitive or rosacea- and eczema-prone skins.