Where to buy plus-size lingerie: 8 of the best brands to embrace those curves

Shopping for lingerie is serious hard work, especially for plus-sized women who often lament a lack of options.

Take a look around and you will soon realise that there either isn’t a plus-sized extension or the options are, unsurprisingly, very limited or mostly frumpy-looking, making browsing the available choices downright depressing.

And this completely runs counter to why women enjoy wearing lingerie in the first place – to feel confident and look amazing.

But plus-size lingerie needn’t be an oxymoron if you know where to look. So before you throw in the towel for what seems to be a futile pursuit, CNA Lifestyle rounds up eight lingerie purveyors who made it their business to help curvy women look and feel like a bona fide queen.