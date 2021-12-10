Where to buy plus-size lingerie: 8 of the best brands to embrace those curves
Plus-size lingerie needn’t be an oxymoron if you know where to look. These retailers have included bigger women into the conversation of sexy lingerie.
Shopping for lingerie is serious hard work, especially for plus-sized women who often lament a lack of options.
Take a look around and you will soon realise that there either isn’t a plus-sized extension or the options are, unsurprisingly, very limited or mostly frumpy-looking, making browsing the available choices downright depressing.
And this completely runs counter to why women enjoy wearing lingerie in the first place – to feel confident and look amazing.
But plus-size lingerie needn’t be an oxymoron if you know where to look. So before you throw in the towel for what seems to be a futile pursuit, CNA Lifestyle rounds up eight lingerie purveyors who made it their business to help curvy women look and feel like a bona fide queen.
ASOS CURVE
It’s no secret that Asos carries one of the widest selections of plus-sized apparel among online retailers, and that includes an impressively varied range of stylish lingerie made for curvy women. Besides its in-house label, it also stocks designs by a number of other lingerie brands – in other words, there will truly be something for everyone, whether they prefer their lingerie trendy, sexy, comfy-casual or basic.
SAVAGE X FENTY
When inclusivity icon and mega-celebrity Rihanna launches something, one can safely assume she’ll go all out, as well as pull out all the stops. Like her beauty line, Fenty Beauty, her lingerie brand is awe-inspiringly diverse when it comes to size inclusivity and design variety.
Band sizes go up to 46, cup sizes go up to a H, while slips and loungewear go up to 3X – an impressively extended size range that’s hardly seen in the women’s undergarment industry. The designs veer – in true Rihanna fashion – towards the more adventurous and provocative, and will appeal to those who identify with her bold personality and sense of style.
ADORE ME
Chemises, bodysuits, babydolls and bustiers in plus sizes are challenging to find – particularly tasteful ones of a reasonable quality and affordable price. This US-based lingerie brand has a pretty selection of them, available in sizes up to 4X. At prices like these, you can easily purchase quite a number of sets. Best of all, they ship direct to Singapore for a low fee.
TORRID CURVE INTIMATES
This US plus-size apparel brand is where many women head to for trendy clothing that fit and flatter their curves. Its lingerie department is filled with similarly stylish and youthful essentials, as well as sexy pieces reserved for special occasions.
CACIQUE INTIMATES
A lingerie offshoot by Lane Bryant (also a US plus-sized apparel brand), Cacique Intimates combines modern design with an elegant French-inspired twist. Here, you’ll be able to find playful lingerie styles that are tastefully designed, and also foundation bras and undies in silhouettes and fabrics that look stylish and well-made.
https://cacique.lanebryant.com/
SHEIN
For those who are on a budget, head to fast-fashion favourite Shein for one of the most affordable plus-size lingerie collections around. There’s practically nothing that’s over S$40 in its lingerie section, while some pieces cost under S$10, which means you can go ahead and add a few more picks to your cart. The range is pretty impressive, in terms of styles available – you can find shapewear, everyday bras and undies, as well as sexy lingerie.
AERIE
Even if it doesn’t have the most extensive plus-size lingerie collections out there, Aerie makes an effort to be inclusive by producing sizes up to XXL and a DD cup. Plus, it has a great selection of bralette and wireless bra styles, which are pretty, comfy and affordable to boot. Pieces in plus sizes are also made to provide with higher coverage for a better fit.
ASHLEY STEWART
Another American apparel maker that caters to the plus-size market, Ashley Stewart stocks every wardrobe essential, from casual wear, evening wear to sportswear, shapewear and, of course, lingerie. There’s a solid selection of full-coverage bras that don’t look frumpy, as well as babydoll, bodysuits and other undergarment basics.