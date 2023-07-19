How to build a watch collection you won't regret: 6 essential words of advice from aficionados

How to build a watch collection you won't regret? It’s safe to say that anyone with an interest in horology will rarely find themselves satisfied with owning just one or two watches. In fact, the deeper one ventures into appreciating watches, the bigger one’s collection is inclined to grow.

But a good timepiece collection isn’t measured by its size, variety or how much it costs – ask those who make a hobby out of gathering watches and you’re likely to get wide-ranging thoughts on what truly matters to them when deciding which piece to go for.

Perhaps you’re thinking about making your first serious watch purchase, or feel tempted to add a new model or two to the one you already own. Want to know what to look out for and how to grow your watch wardrobe?

CNA Lifestyle asked four card-carrying watch enthusiasts and seasoned collectors for their opinions and experiences – why not let what they have to share be your reference point?