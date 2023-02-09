Valentine’s Day gifts: The best couple watches you can buy for every budget

Looking for a meaningful gift this Valentine’s Day? Most people will go straight for jewellery, but there’s also the option of gifting a timepiece, which is equally symbolic and, on top of that, is practical, lasting and a much more gender-neutral pick (especially since many men don’t wear jewellery).

Why not make it extra special by going for a matching pair – one for yourself and another for your significant other? We know what you’re thinking, especially if you’re the type to curl your lip at the idea of couples who wear matching outfits. But, consider this – matching watches are not at all tacky and definitely much less of a PDA than clothing can be.

Of course, you don’t necessarily have to go for a pair that looks completely identical (but in different sizes). There are plenty of interesting and tasteful pairings that can be achieved. For example, go for different variants from the same collection of watches with differing hues, dials or straps. Here are a few ideas that cater to every taste and budget, to help you with gift-shopping.