How Hjh Maimunah’s founder started her famous nasi padang chain, from humble shophouse to large franchise

The popular Hjh Maimunah restaurant, known for its nasi padang, started in a humble shophouse in Jalan Pisang in the 1990s and has grown into a seven-outlet chain with restaurants in Woodlands, Raffles Quay and Tampines, in addition to a catering arm.

The halal restaurant is known for serving up classic Malay dishes such as beef rendang, lemak siput sedut (sea snails in spicy creamy coconut gravy) and local kueh such as putri salat and kueh lapis. It is also on the 2023 Michelin Bib Gourmand list – which awards restaurants that provide an outstanding gourmet experience at a reasonable price – and has been since 2019.

Named after the founder’s mother, Hjh Maimunah restaurant is the pride of 58-year-old Mahiran Abdul Rahman, who started the venture back when Jalan Pisang was a bare alley with little commercial activity.