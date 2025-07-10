Can you get a urinary tract or yeast infection from the toilet? We asked doctors to debunk women's health myths

Sexual health is still seen as a taboo subject among women in Singapore. Not talking about it means that women are losing out on important education, and possibly, medical help.

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) conducted two studies in 2024 which revealed unmet sexual health needs in women of reproductive age. The first study involved 787 women, aged between 21 and 45 years, and found that 57 per cent were not aware of symptoms of female sexual health issues.

Also, even though 94 per cent agreed that awareness and education on female sexual health issues are important, only 43 per cent would seek medical help if they experienced such issues.

The second study, among 477 healthcare professionals who treat women of reproductive age, produced some shocking statistics – 81 per cent were unaware of available screening tools. And only 10 to 12 per cent felt confident or very confident in diagnosing or managing sexual health issues.

In March, the KKH-led Maternal and Child Health Research Institute launched Singapore’s first set of Guidelines on Sexual Health for Women of Reproductive Age, for healthcare professionals. These provide a comprehensive framework covering screening, assessment, education and management across all stages of reproductive health.

For example, a screening tool doctors would use could be The Female Sexual Function Index-6, a questionnaire which assesses female sexual function across six domains, including arousal, lubrication, satisfaction and pain.

“Sexual health during a woman’s reproductive years affects overall health now and in the future,” said KKH’s Dr Tan Tse Yeun, senior consultant at the department of reproductive medicine. “Specifically, it influences women’s function, well-being, relationships and ability to have children.”

MYTH #1: IF YOU’RE NOT SEXUALLY ACTIVE, YOU DON’T NEED TO SEE A GYNAECOLOGIST

A visit to the gynaecologist is not just about screening for sexually-transmitted diseases or monitoring your pregnancy or reproductive health.