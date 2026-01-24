Unable to find a watch inspired by Malay heritage, this 30-year-old Singaporean launched her own brand
After seeing no watch brand that reflected Malay heritage – and shaped by stories of her grandfather’s life at sea and her family’s maritime roots – Dahliah Kamaru Zaman invested S$30,000 of her own savings to launch what she believes is Singapore’s first Malay watch brand.
It was a nerve-wracking moment. Dahliah Kamaru Zaman took a moment to steel herself. Then, clutching a paper bag containing a gift of her own creation, she stepped up to the security detail.
“Do you think I can have a bit of time with Madam?” she asked, tentatively – the madam in question being former President Halimah Yacob.
“Sure, just try your luck,” came the reply.
Dahliah seized the chance to present the retired politician with the Klasik: Hitam, a minimalist, black-dialed watch from her fledgling brand, Waktu Horology. A limited edition of 300 pieces, it bore the serial number 60, to commemorate SG60.
“She was like, ‘Oh, thank you, let’s take a picture.’ It was surreal.” Dahliah told CNA Women.
Recalling the encounter – which took place at Jamiyah Singapore’s 32nd Exemplary Mother Award ceremony in August 2025 – the 30-year-old said she felt extremely humbled by the moment. “In just four short months [of starting the brand], I got to achieve this milestone. I felt it gave me a lot more drive to keep pushing this brand.”
Waktu Horology touts itself as Singapore’s first watch brand dedicated to Malay heritage. Waktu means “time”, and its pieces are inspired by traditional motifs, legends and symbolism of Malay culture.
For example, the positioning of the brand logo at nine o’clock carries meaning: Its western orientation signifies Malay maritime history and its accompanying narratives of seafaring, trade and exploration.
It was at Spring Sprang Sprung, an annual watch fair celebrating independent watchmakers and microbrands, that CNA Women met Dahliah at her first public showcase (the brand retails online).
There was much interest from the watch community; many were struck by the novelty of a Malay watch brand and impressed by the designs, storytelling and relative affordability – the watches are all priced under S$600.
The watches are manufactured in Hong Kong, using Miyota movements – reliable, low cost, workhorse mechanisms.
“I want to keep the watches accessible,” said Dahliah. “But quality comes first. The watches must meet a high standard, but I make sure that (prices) stay within the S$500 to S$700 range as much as possible. I don’t want it to hit S$1,000.”
LACK OF REPRESENTATION
Having worked in the watch industry for a number of years – and witnessing an endless parade of watches dedicated to Chinese, Japanese, Swiss, German and other cultures – Dahliah yearned for something that would showcase the richness and vastness of Malay culture. Yet none existed.
Brands like Grand Seiko and Chopard routinely celebrate aspects of Japanese culture. Blancpain’s traditional Chinese calendar watch of 2012 flipped the script on all other timekeepers based on the Gregorian calendar. In 2025, Jaeger-LeCoultre introduced Persian miniature painting on its iconic Reverso watches, while Bvlgari showcased a timepiece with laser-engraved Arabic calligraphy.
But where was Malay culture amid all these cultural homages?
Working in brand management in KGBV – a private investment vehicle and luxury distributor – exposed Dahliah to the watchmaking world and opened her eyes to the possibility of establishing her own brand to bridge that gap.
She toyed with the idea for a year, spending her free time researching Malay heritage and doodling watch dials and hands, even though she had no design background.
She was adamant that her watches not feature literal references to Malay culture, such as songket fabric patterns or images of djongs (Javanese sail ships). They had to be encoded in a way that would make the watches appeal to everyone, not just those of Malay ancestry.
HUMOUR AMID DARK TIMES
When she was finally ready to take the plunge in 2024, Dahliah quit her job to devote herself fully to her new venture. But then life threw her a curveball.
During her notice period, she met with an accident. A car swerved into her motorbike and sent her crashing to the ground. Had the vehicle behind not braked in time, she would not have made it.
Dahliah escaped with a broken elbow and ankle, and spent the next few months recovering at home.
Humour was – and continues to be – her coping mechanism. She remembers cracking jokes in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. “[The paramedics] must have been wondering why this girl was making jokes,” she recalled with a laugh.
Looking back on the incident, she said: “It kind of made me stronger, because I felt that I survived an accident and can push through anything. So I shouldn’t be afraid [of starting a new business].”
When she initially launched the brand on social media, she received comments from Malay viewers poking fun at negative stereotypes. She brushed those off with a smile. “I’m not discouraged.”
IF NOT HER, THEN WHO?
When she first announced that she was quitting her job, her husband, an Armed Auxiliary Police Officer, sprang into action, offering to cover their family expenses. Her mum, who is a clinic manager, offered to assist her with finance management.
Other family members and friends offered moral support, bought Waktu Horology watches as gifts, or shared her social media posts. Dahliah also roped in her sister – a former art gallery assistant – to help man her booth at Spring Sprang Sprung.
Depending on how long it takes for inspiration to strike, her watches can take a few months to design – she’s a one-woman show – and another few more to manufacture. Currently, only two models are available; Dahliah reckons releasing two watches per year is a comfortable pace.
The hardest part about running a small business? “Definitely [managing] the cash flow,” Dahliah said. Her finance manager – her mum – estimates that the business will start turning profits in 2026.
Like many other small business owners, Dahliah invested a significant chunk of her savings – about S$30,000 – into starting the company. For her, the vision outweighs the personal cost. She sees the risk not as indulgence, but as obligation.
“It’s a lot,” she admitted, “But I’m happy to put my brand out there and to share Malay heritage with people. I get to have a [direct] connection with my customers, which is very amazing. I think that’s what drives me the most.
“I feel that if I don’t spend this amount of money to build this brand, and create a new medium [of storytelling] for Malay heritage, is anyone going to do it in future?
“So I feel that I should just take that leap, no matter how hard it is. I feel that I’ll always pull through, somehow.”
For now, it means cutting back on expenses like shopping or small home-improvement projects. “We don’t go out as much, or we don’t eat at fancy restaurants. With a dual income, we could eat out almost every day,” she said.
On the plus side, the couple gets to impart important life lessons to their three-year-old son, such as appreciating the little things.
“And it doesn’t have to be expensive for you to love it. You can enjoy having family time. You can enjoy the Botanic Gardens for free. You can just play or ride a bicycle [at the foot of their block] – that’s also fun.”
TRIBUTE TO A PERSONAL PAST
Dahliah’s relationship with heritage began early. Her mum would take her around Singapore to visit all the museums. On family trips to Melaka, museum visits would also factor in the itinerary.
Her late grandfather worked in the maritime industry, as did his father before him – “My great-grandfather was a sailor as well” – and stories of the sea were a constant backdrop to her childhood.
“When I was growing up, my grandfather used to tell me stories about when he was sailing,” she said. He spent long stretches in places like Christmas Island, where, she was told, there was a strong Malay community.
The island was administered by Singapore under British rule from 1888 until its transfer to Australian sovereignty in 1958. At one point, he was even offered the chance to relocate there and start a new life.
Those stories are not abstract nostalgia. They live on in objects she keeps close, including an old Seaman’s Identity Book that belonged to her great-grandfather.
It was this maritime heritage that Dahliah chose to honour in the Kalbu MOP, which has a mother-of-pearl dial that resembles the ocean’s surface.
ENTERING LIFESTYLE TERRITORY
Dahliah’s vision extends beyond timepieces. She plans to expand into lifestyle accessories anchored in the watch world but steeped in cultural meaning.
“I hope that in future, I can have leather goods – watch pads, straps – even commemorative coins.” The Kalbu MOP, for instance, comes with a small coin engravedwith an image of djongs and sailors, as well as Malay proverbs.
That ambition also shapes what comes next for Waktu Horology. She plans to introduce new models regularly – roughly every six months – while researching more complex ideas, including aviation-inspired watches, which could come equipped with additional functions like a dual-time zone or chronographs.
“It would be a pilot’s watch, but with elements of Malay heritage,” she explained, noting that such a project requires careful design and deep research.
She also hopes to collaborate with cultural institutions, and has already reached out to places like Reflections at Bukit Chandu – a memorial to the Malay Regiment who fought in World War II – and the Haji Yusoff Memorial Museum.
“Haji Yusoff is one of those Singapore Malay figures that should be known by everybody,” Dahliah said, referring to the pioneering 19th century entrepreneur and community leader. She intends to organise a small get-together at the museum for her customers as well as history buffs.
Ultimately, her aspirations stretch beyond Singapore, with dreams of showcasing Waktu Horology across the entire Malay Archipelago, or Nusantara – Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia.
“I want [the brand] to be recognised as a medium for Malay cultural storytelling,” she said.
CNA Women is a section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.