Unable to find a watch inspired by Malay heritage, this 30-year-old Singaporean launched her own brand

It was a nerve-wracking moment. Dahliah Kamaru Zaman took a moment to steel herself. Then, clutching a paper bag containing a gift of her own creation, she stepped up to the security detail.

“Do you think I can have a bit of time with Madam?” she asked, tentatively – the madam in question being former President Halimah Yacob.

“Sure, just try your luck,” came the reply.

Dahliah seized the chance to present the retired politician with the Klasik: Hitam, a minimalist, black-dialed watch from her fledgling brand, Waktu Horology. A limited edition of 300 pieces, it bore the serial number 60, to commemorate SG60.

“She was like, ‘Oh, thank you, let’s take a picture.’ It was surreal.” Dahliah told CNA Women.

Recalling the encounter – which took place at Jamiyah Singapore’s 32nd Exemplary Mother Award ceremony in August 2025 – the 30-year-old said she felt extremely humbled by the moment. “In just four short months [of starting the brand], I got to achieve this milestone. I felt it gave me a lot more drive to keep pushing this brand.”