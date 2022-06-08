Promotions, pregnancy and pay: What Singapore women need to know about workplace discrimination

If the results of a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) survey released earlier this year are any indication, Singapore has done pretty well when it comes to reducing workplace discrimination.

Of the roughly 3,000 resident workers surveyed, 8 per cent reported having faced workplace discrimination – a dramatic drop from 24 per cent in 2018.

And among those who said they were discriminated against due to their personal attributes, 3.7 per cent cited pregnancy, 2.1 per cent said it was because of their gender, and 1.5 per cent put it down to being mothers.

Clarence Ding, a lawyer from Simmons & Simmons who specialises in labour and employment law, said that instances of discrimination against women in the workplace have become less frequent in recent years. He gave several reasons for this.

“Firstly, a growing emphasis on diversity and inclusion initiatives within organisations; secondly, a genuine desire to facilitate top-down change, stemming from the increasing number of women appointed to top executive roles; and thirdly, a growing groundswell of employee activism and a speak-up culture,” he said.

But though cases are rare, female discrimination still persists, albeit in subtler forms.