This famous sup tulang merah at Golden Mile Food Centre is a deliciously messy affair

Ever on the hunt for new taste experiences, it shamed me to realise that while I’m a big fan of peppery sup kambing (mutton soup), I’ve never actually tried its decidedly more flamboyant relative, sup tulang merah.

In Malay, it literally means “red bone soup”, in reference to the brightly-coloured mutton shank stew. It’s an Indian Muslim dish that can truly be considered 100 per cent local, having been invented right here in Singapore more than 60 years ago.

This is the generally accepted origin story (supported by the National Library Board’s Singapore Infopedia e-resource portal): In the 1950s, an Indian Muslim stallholder at Jalan Sultan is believed to have created the dish when a customer asked to be served the soup bones usually discarded after being used to make mutton stock for mee kuah (noodles in sauce).

That one-off request for gravy-drenched mutton bones caught on with other customers and grew into an enduring culinary creation, with other stalls along Jalan Sultan coming up with their own versions to meet demand.