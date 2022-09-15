Prata with a stir-fried twist and served ‘chop chop’ in Taman Jurong

An egg was cracked in, then a generous spoonful of their own masala – a blend of spices including curry powder and cumin – was sprinkled over, giving the dish an attractive yellow-orange hue. A lot goes into seasoning the dish, but Paandi was quick to point out that MSG is never used.

Next, pratas were stacked and chopped into strips, then added to the large cast iron kadai. The wok-like pan had a well-worn, well-seasoned look, born from years of usage, which could only mean one thing – extra impartation of flavour.

Using a large metal ladle, Murugan deftly tossed all the ingredients together, occasionally using the sharp, straight edge of the utensil to vigorously chop the prata into smaller pieces. Part of the enjoyment came from the clanging ladle, the mouthwatering aromas and the sight of the colourful ingredients coming together in the pan. It was an awakening of the senses and a welcome prelude to the tasting.

In mere minutes, kothu prata with and without egg were ready. The latter was moulded and served in the shape of an upside-down bowl, a mini mountain begging to be demolished. Murugan’s ladle-chopping had tenderised and amalgamated all the ingredients into one harmonious, tasty mess. The mishmash of prata and vegetables had a very comforting, homely appeal, reminiscent of something I could whip up myself in my own kitchen (minus industrial-strength stove fire and expert spice blend, that is).