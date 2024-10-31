Selena Gomez on Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel: 'This is what gave me everything that I have today'

Selena Gomez will "never forget" the role Wizards Of Waverly Place has played in her career.

The 32-year-old actress played Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom between 2007 and 2012, and Gomez has revealed that she loved being involved with the new sequel series.

She told US entertainment outlet People: "This is what gave me everything that I have today, and I'll never forget that this is where I started."

She revealed that she's already "made" her 11-year-old sister watch the show, too.

Gomez said: "It's the best feeling in the whole world to be able to bring this back for you and to all the people who have never seen it before.

"My sister included. I've made her watch it. I don't think she's that into it, but I was so genuinely happy to be able to just bring the nostalgia back."