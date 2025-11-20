K-pop group Twice’s first Taiwan concert welcomed with special MRT announcements, blue lights and themed drinks
K-pop girl group Twice, of which Taiwanese singer Tzuyu is a member, will stage its very first concert in Taiwan this weekend at the Kaohsiung National Stadium.
It's safe to say that the city of Kaohsiung is hyped enough for K-pop girl group Twice's first-ever Taiwan concert. Happening on Nov 22 and 23 at the Kaohsiung National Stadium, Twice's two shows also mark a homecoming for Taiwanese member Tzuyu, who will finally get to perform in Taiwan after a decade-long career.
As such, officials, organisations and fans in Kaohsiung have set up numerous activations and experiences to commemorate Twice, which also comprises Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Chaeyoung.
For instance, seven landmarks in Kaohsiung have been lit up with blue lights – the official colour of Tzuyu – to welcome Twice. These landmarks include the famous Great Harbor Bridge as well as the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts.
Commuters of the Kaohsiung Metro will also get to hear special announcements and voice messages from the members of Twice during their train ride.
According to a video uploaded by YouTuber Mike Wu on Thursday, these messages are in a mix of Mandarin and English, and include greetings as well as a reminder from Twice for commuters not to forget their belongings.
The Kaohsiung City Government Economic Development Bureau recently announced that it has teamed up with 10 bars and restaurants to launch a series of drinks themed after iconic Twice songs, including Knock Knock, What Is Love? and Fancy.
The organisation also has another initiative where ticketholders for Twice's Kaohsiung concert can redeem a voucher that can be used at over 40 night markets and commercial districts.
Other Twice-themed activations in Kaohsiung that are currently running include special Twice traffic lights and a pop-up store selling Twice merchandise.
Fans have also contributed to the celebrations, setting up giant billboards and posters all over Kaohsiung.
According to a report by Taiwanese channel TVBS News, Twice's pop-up store saw lines extending numerous blocks, with some fans travelling hours from other parts of Taiwan to queue up for the merchandise.
Twice's upcoming concert at Kaohsiung marks the group's 12th stop in its ongoing This Is For world tour. Twice previously staged two sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in October.