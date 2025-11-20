K-pop group Twice’s first Taiwan concert welcomed with special MRT announcements, blue lights and themed drinks

It's safe to say that the city of Kaohsiung is hyped enough for K-pop girl group Twice's first-ever Taiwan concert. Happening on Nov 22 and 23 at the Kaohsiung National Stadium, Twice's two shows also mark a homecoming for Taiwanese member Tzuyu, who will finally get to perform in Taiwan after a decade-long career.

As such, officials, organisations and fans in Kaohsiung have set up numerous activations and experiences to commemorate Twice, which also comprises Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Chaeyoung.