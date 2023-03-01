Which popular female K-drama character do you think you are? Itaewon Class, Hospital Playlist, Sky Castle and more

If art reflects life, then K-dramas surely reflect our lives even more closely. From quiet to spunky, adorable to fierce, there’s bound to be a female lead from one of these popular K-dramas to match your soul. Take a vibe check here to find your spirit character.



WOO YOUNG-WOO FROM EXTRAORDINARY ATTORNEY WOO

Those who relate to Woo Young-woo are the ones who struggle with revolving doors. Admit it, most of us get a little anxious trying to catch the timing of the exit, so it’s likely you might find yourself to be somewhat similar to the main lead of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.