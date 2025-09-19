'Sometimes, all it takes is a hug': What women want their partners to know about menopause and how to help

Plus, the physical and emotional changes women experience during menopause can heighten sensitivity, leading to self-doubt and a drop in confidence.

“If their partners respond with a dismissive comment or fail to take things seriously, women may become more reluctant to open up,” Dr Chow told CNA Women. “As a result, they may hold back from expressing how they truly feel, worrying that they’ll be viewed as overly emotional or dramatic.”

MENOPAUSE IS LARGELY INVISIBLE

Dr Leonora Chiam, a consultant from the Department of Psychological Medicine at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), said many partners may not be fully aware of what menopause entails or understand that the experience of menopause can be different for each woman.

The psychiatrist said: “For example, the relationship between menopause and cognitive brain fog or physical joint pain may not be apparent. This lack of awareness can make it difficult for partners to provide validation and the required support.”

Valery Tan, co-founder of local menopause platform Surety, agreed that one of the biggest challenges women face is that “menopause is largely invisible”.

“Unlike a broken bone or pregnancy, there are no obvious signs that someone is going through menopause, which makes it easy for others, including partners, to overlook or dismiss what’s happening,” she said.

“Many women are told things like, ‘But you don’t look sick’, when in fact, they may be struggling with fatigue, brain fog or mood swings that impact their daily life significantly,” Tan added.