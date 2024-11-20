Composer AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu announce divorce after 29 years of marriage

Prolific Oscar-winning Indian composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have officially announced their decision to part ways after nearly three decades of marriage.

In a statement made via their lawyer on Tuesday (Nov 19), the couple cited "significant emotional strain" and “tensions and difficulties" as reasons for the split, resulting in an “insurmountable gap” that “neither party feels able to bridge at this time” despite their deep affection for one another.

Banu expressed that this decision was taken with "pain and agony", emphasising a need for privacy as they navigate this difficult period.

The two tied the knot in 1995 and share three grown-up children: Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.