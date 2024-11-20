Composer AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu announce divorce after 29 years of marriage
“Significant emotional strain” contributed to the split, they shared in a statement.
Prolific Oscar-winning Indian composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have officially announced their decision to part ways after nearly three decades of marriage.
In a statement made via their lawyer on Tuesday (Nov 19), the couple cited "significant emotional strain" and “tensions and difficulties" as reasons for the split, resulting in an “insurmountable gap” that “neither party feels able to bridge at this time” despite their deep affection for one another.
Banu expressed that this decision was taken with "pain and agony", emphasising a need for privacy as they navigate this difficult period.
The two tied the knot in 1995 and share three grown-up children: Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.
Their marriage, arranged by Rahman's mother, had been a significant part of the Slumdog Millionaire composer’s journey. Rahman, who was immersed in his career at the time, had entrusted his mother to find him a partner to complement his life and work. Over the years, their relationship remained largely private; despite this, their bond was seen as strong by the public.
After the statement was released, Rahman, 57, wrote on social media platform X: “We had hoped to reach the grand 30, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”
Some commenters found it questionable that he had also included a hashtag, #arrsairaabreakup.
Both son Ameen and daughter Raheema asked fans for privacy via individual social media posts.