Twice fans in Taiwan flock to famous temple to pray for K-pop group's concert tickets

As we all know, getting concert tickets for top music acts is tough, with some fans resorting to scalpers and bots just so they can watch their favourites live. Taiwanese fans of K-pop girl group Twice, however, have taken things to a whole new level in their pursuit of concert tickets: Seeking divine help.

According to Taiwanese news channel TVBS News, Onces (fans of Twice) have been flocking to the famous Longshan Temple to boost their luck in scoring concert tickets.

Twice, which is made up of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, will stage its first-ever concert in Taiwan this November, as part of the group's ongoing This Is For world tour.

The upcoming show is doubly special as it marks the first time Taiwanese member Tzuyu will get to perform in her home city, in a career spanning 10 years.