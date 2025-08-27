Twice fans in Taiwan flock to famous temple to pray for K-pop group's concert tickets
This November, K-pop girl group Twice, of which Taiwanese singer Tzuyu is a member, will stage its very first concert in Taiwan. The event has been highly anticipated and has led to many fans flocking to the famous Longshan Temple to pray for concert tickets.
As we all know, getting concert tickets for top music acts is tough, with some fans resorting to scalpers and bots just so they can watch their favourites live. Taiwanese fans of K-pop girl group Twice, however, have taken things to a whole new level in their pursuit of concert tickets: Seeking divine help.
According to Taiwanese news channel TVBS News, Onces (fans of Twice) have been flocking to the famous Longshan Temple to boost their luck in scoring concert tickets.
Twice, which is made up of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, will stage its first-ever concert in Taiwan this November, as part of the group's ongoing This Is For world tour.
The upcoming show is doubly special as it marks the first time Taiwanese member Tzuyu will get to perform in her home city, in a career spanning 10 years.
In a report by TVBS News, Onces were seen praying and giving offerings at Longshan Temple, with many giving their photocards as tributes. Some fans also included the concert's seating map in an effort to get the seats they want.
One such fan was Instagram user @arielfish19, who made several videos "asking" deities at the temple if she would get the seats she wanted.
Twice's Taiwan concert is set to take place at Kaohsiung National Stadium on Nov 22. Presale sessions for the concert took place on Aug 26 and 27, with general sales commencing on Aug 28.
A check by CNA Lifestyle on Aug 27 found that tickets released during its Live Nation presale sold out within three minutes, highlighting the concert's popularity.
Twice will stage the Singapore leg of its This Is For tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 11 and 12.
Just like every stop so far, Twice's upcoming concert in Singapore will feature a 360-degree stage, giving fans a good view of all nine members regardless of their seats. Tickets for the show have sold out.