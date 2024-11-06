Singapore Motorshow to return in January 2025 showcasing EV and automotive brands in an expanded space
The event, taking place across a 14,000 sqm area, features the latest car launches, interactive experiences, AI features, innovations from over 29 automotive brands, a lucky draw and more.
Singapore’s biggest motoring event is back. The Singapore Motorshow 2025 will rev up the engines at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from Jan 9 to 12, with more to see and experience.
For the first time in its history, the event will sprawl across three levels – Halls 401 to 406 on Level 4, plus new expansions into Level 3 and the Level 1 Atrium Convention – thanks to an unprecedented lineup of automotive brands and experiences.
Organised by the Motor Traders Association of Singapore (MTA), the Singapore Motorshow has been a mainstay in the motoring calendar since 1992, showcasing new model launches and the latest in technology.
The upcoming event will see participation from over 29 automotive brands, including familiar names as well as new entries to Singapore’s market. Major players like Audi, BMW, Lexus, Nissan, Toyota and Volvo will be joined by brands such as Alpine, BYD, Omoda and Zeekr.
What's more, the event will place a spotlight on electric mobility and cutting-edge automotive advancements. Attendees will find the latest electric vehicles (EVs), advanced automotive tech and the debut of several new models, offering a look at the future of sustainable transportation.
Visitors can also look forward to interactive booths, exclusive promotions and hands-on opportunities with the latest technologies highlighting in-car connectivity and AI-driven safety features.
There's also the chance to win a vehicle, with a lucky draw featuring prizes including a brand-new Nissan LEAF and Subaru Forester i-S EyeSight e-Boxer Hybrid.
Said Mediacorp's head of industry solutions, Toh Dasheng: “Mediacorp is thrilled to partner the Motor Traders Association of Singapore once again to deliver the next edition of Singapore’s largest premium motoring event, the Singapore Motorshow 2025! Leveraging our extensive audience reach to drive maximum awareness of the event, while revving up the excitement on the ground with our star power, we will deliver an unmissable event for auto fanatics and visitors alike!”
Tickets go on sale on Dec 2 via Sistic, priced at S$10 for general admission. Limited preview tickets will be available on-site for S$20 from 2pm on Jan 9, on a first-come, first-served basis. Children under 1.2m in height can enter free of charge. For more information, visit the Singapore Motorshow 2025 website at https://www.motorshow.com.sg/.