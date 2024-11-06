Singapore Motorshow to return in January 2025 showcasing EV and automotive brands in an expanded space

Singapore’s biggest motoring event is back. The Singapore Motorshow 2025 will rev up the engines at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from Jan 9 to 12, with more to see and experience.

For the first time in its history, the event will sprawl across three levels – Halls 401 to 406 on Level 4, plus new expansions into Level 3 and the Level 1 Atrium Convention – thanks to an unprecedented lineup of automotive brands and experiences.

Organised by the Motor Traders Association of Singapore (MTA), the Singapore Motorshow has been a mainstay in the motoring calendar since 1992, showcasing new model launches and the latest in technology.

The upcoming event will see participation from over 29 automotive brands, including familiar names as well as new entries to Singapore’s market. Major players like Audi, BMW, Lexus, Nissan, Toyota and Volvo will be joined by brands such as Alpine, BYD, Omoda and Zeekr.