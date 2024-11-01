How to plan a safe babymoon during your pregnancy: When to go, what to pack, how to choose a destination
Tips to enjoy your pre-baby vacation as a couple before baby arrives.
If you’re pregnant, you and your partner might be considering going on a babymoon before you give birth. This pre-baby vacation is a chance to re-connect with your other half before the chaos of new parenthood ensues.
Said Dr Annabelle Chow, clinical psychologist and founder of Annabelle Psychology: “For the vast majority of new parents, factors like communication, intimacy and time together take a hit when the baby is born.”
A babymoon is for soon-to-be parents to slow down and focus on their own well-being before the baby arrives, when the stress and focus on the baby is expected to be immense, she added.
This time together provides an opportunity to connect, relax and prepare for the significant changes that parenthood will bring. And this, in turn, can help strengthen communication and intimacy.
Here’s what to do when planning for a safe babymoon.
THE BEST TIME TO GO ON A BABYMOON
Dr Goh Shen Li, obstetrician and gynaecologist at SL Goh Women’s Clinic, said the best and safest time for travel is during the second trimester, or weeks 14 to 28, of your pregnancy.
“Most of the nausea, vomiting, lethargy, which are common in the first trimester, would have eased off by then. The risks of miscarriage are also much lower compared with the first trimester,” she said.
Travelling during the second trimester is generally physically comfortable as the physical constraints of the third trimester have not set in.
Not only do your movements become more limited in the third trimester as the weight of the foetus increases, but there is also a chance of problems, such as pre-term labour, occurring, added Dr Goh.
HOW TO CHOOSE A BABYMOON DESTINATION
It doesn’t matter where your destination is. Here are three key factors to consider:
1. Discuss your travel plans with your doctor
The most important thing before booking your babymoon is to check with your obstetrician and gynaecologist first. This will allow you to discuss with your doctor any health issues that may pose a problem.
For instance, mums-to-be who are carrying twins or have low placenta with recurrent bleeding may be advised not to travel or will need a plan in case of any medical emergencies.
2. If possible, keep flight time to four hours
“There is a risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT, which are blood clots that develop in the deep veins of the legs) during pregnancy. And these risks get higher with flights longer than four hours or if the mother has other issues, such as being overweight,” said Dr Goh.
DVT can be dangerous as the clots can travel to the lungs, which can be life threatening, she added.
However, if your dream babymoon destination is farther away, Dr Goh advised opting for a non-direct flight instead. “There is an opportunity to walk around during the transit time and reduces the discomfort of prolonged sitting,” she said.
3. The destination itself
Avoid areas with poor access to good healthcare facilities or destinations that require multiple immunisations, including hot spots for malaria or Zika, both of which can result in adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as miscarriage, premature birth and congenital malformations in the foetus.
“Far-flung islands, albeit romantic, may throw your babymoon into disarray if a medical emergency occurs and transportation is not readily available,” said Dr Goh.
Stay away from places that pose food or water hygiene issues. When unsure, stick with warm cooked food and use bottled water for brushing your teeth and drinking.
Any trips to destinations at high altitudes (more than 2,400 metres) should be postponed until after baby is born, as pregnant mums can find it hard to cope, said Dr Goh.
Areas with high altitude have low air pressure and less oxygen, which can result in hypoxia (low levels of oxygen in the body’s tissues) and lead to an increased risk of preeclampsia (a medical emergency where blood pressure rises, resulting in placental, maternal and foetal problems).
But if you’ve already booked your flights, Dr Goh advised staying for no more than a few days in a high-altitude area.
WHAT TO PACK FOR A BABYMOON
Besides bringing along the essentials, such as vitamins, medications for colds, fever, diarrhoea and indigestion (which commonly leads to heartburn or acid reflux due to the growing baby pressing against your stomach), Dr Goh advised packing compression stockings that go up to the knee to lower the risk of DVT during your flight.
If you’re heading somewhere with a tropical climate, pack insect repellent.
And remember to bring along a letter from your doctor certifying that you are fit to travel, as well as a note stating your due date or if you are on any special injections, in case of any medical emergencies, added Dr Goh.
Do your homework prior to travelling, such as finding out where the nearest hospital is from the resort or hotel.
ACTIVITIES TO DO ON YOUR BABYMOON
For many mums-to-be, a babymoon is all about getting some R&R before the baby arrives. This usually includes heading to a beach or spa resort.
While there is no harm in doing daily prenatal massages and prenatal yoga, Dr Goh advised using sunscreen if you’re planning to go swimming as “the hormones in pregnancy make it easier for pigmentation to occur”.
Activities to avoid include long hikes with no breaks, water sports such as jet skiing, wakeboarding or diving. However, snorkelling can be done with precaution: Take breaks in-between, drink water and avoid snorkelling during the hottest times of the day.
Although long hikes might not be in the cards, taking leisurely walks can still offer a gentle form of exercise that is safe for mums-to-be. It also provides ample opportunity for conversation and connection between the couple, in addition to other couple bonding activities, such as cooking or craft classes.
OPTING FOR A STAYCATION INSTEAD
For women whose pregnancies are potentially complicated – such as a risk of premature labour or preeclampsia – it would be wiser to opt for a staycation in Singapore instead.
Staycations are also good alternatives if you have older children and still want to do a babymoon.
“The advantages of staycations are that you are still in Singapore, you have access to your usual doctor and hospital, transport is not an issue and hence, you may find it less stressful than travelling overseas,” said Dr Goh.
Whether you’re going overseas or staying put in Singapore, a babymoon is meant to be a bonding time for you and your partner, so it is more important to consistently be mindful and active in reconnecting and relaxing individually or as a couple, said Dr Chow.
“If a couple regularly checks in with each other and themselves on how they are doing emotionally and can address their needs effectively, they should not feel the need to rely on the panacea of a babymoon, which might not always be possible given certain circumstances or obligations,” she added.
