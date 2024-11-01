How to plan a safe babymoon during your pregnancy: When to go, what to pack, how to choose a destination

If you’re pregnant, you and your partner might be considering going on a babymoon before you give birth. This pre-baby vacation is a chance to re-connect with your other half before the chaos of new parenthood ensues.

Said Dr Annabelle Chow, clinical psychologist and founder of Annabelle Psychology: “For the vast majority of new parents, factors like communication, intimacy and time together take a hit when the baby is born.”

A babymoon is for soon-to-be parents to slow down and focus on their own well-being before the baby arrives, when the stress and focus on the baby is expected to be immense, she added.

This time together provides an opportunity to connect, relax and prepare for the significant changes that parenthood will bring. And this, in turn, can help strengthen communication and intimacy.

Here’s what to do when planning for a safe babymoon.

THE BEST TIME TO GO ON A BABYMOON

Dr Goh Shen Li, obstetrician and gynaecologist at SL Goh Women’s Clinic, said the best and safest time for travel is during the second trimester, or weeks 14 to 28, of your pregnancy.

“Most of the nausea, vomiting, lethargy, which are common in the first trimester, would have eased off by then. The risks of miscarriage are also much lower compared with the first trimester,” she said.