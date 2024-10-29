Jay Fai, chef and owner of iconic Michelin-starred Thai street food stall of the same name, hints at retirement

A Thai cook who became the first Bangkok street food vendor to earn a coveted Michelin star has said she plans to retire, possibly as early as next year.

Jay Fai shot to international fame in 2018 when the dining guide honoured her humble streetside restaurant in its first Bangkok edition.

Tourists from around the world wait in three-hour queues to sample Jay Fai's legendary crab meat omelette – always sizzled up by the owner herself over blazing coals, wearing her signature ski googles to protect her eyes from sparks.