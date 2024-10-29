ACES Day: The epic mass workout from childhood that probably shaped Singapore’s fitness craze

ACES Day was introduced in schools to get students to participate in The Great Singapore Workout, which was officially launched on Oct 3, 1993.

The first ACES Day happened on Sep 30 and Oct 1 that year – with primary school students performing the workout on the first day, followed by secondary school and junior college students on the following day – in the lead up to The Great Singapore Workout’s official launch.

The roughly 15-minute workout was a specially-designed aerobic programme for the nation, comprising 15 exercises that anyone aged seven to 70 could join in safely.

While it was described as “low impact”, the routine would “get the heart pumping”, according to a 1993 Straits Times article.

WHAT TYPE OF EXERCISES WERE THERE?

The original workout comprised five core steps. There was the basic march; the side-step with scissor and arm bends; the toe-tap and stretch; the arm and heel press; and the punch and kick movement.

These were spread out across five sections: Warm up, upper body movement, lower body movement, total body exercises and cool down.